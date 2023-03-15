Carter Ash knows better than most how special this week is.
His teammates came to Bozeman to spend a select few years of their lives playing basketball for Montana State. But the Bobcats have always been part of Ash’s life.
He grew up in Bozeman, often going to MSU games at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. After starring for Bozeman High in both basketball and football, Ash weighed his college options — both with and without sports — and decided playing basketball at MSU was too good of an opportunity to pass up.
On his signing day in May 2020, Ash called the Bobcats the “team that I’ve always loved.”
Nearly three years later, he is a redshirt sophomore on an MSU team that has won two consecutive Big Sky championships.
This week, Ash called reaching the NCAA Tournament with his hometown team “unreal” and “something I always wanted to see.”
“I remember filling out brackets as a little kid and seeing the Big Sky team and asking my dad, ‘Are the Bobcats ever going to be on there?’” Ash remembered after Monday’s practice. “And now it’s crazy that little kids are seeing our name on the bracket. I’ve watched so much basketball here, and just to be part of something special means the world. I’m so fortunate to be a part of it.”
MSU is the No. 14 seed in this year’s East Region of the NCAA Tournament. The Bobcats will face No. 3 seed Kansas State at 7:40 p.m. MT Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Participating in March Madness is special for any basketball player, but Ash’s teammates and coaches can tell how meaningful it is for him to be going with the school he grew up rooting for.
“Obviously, a kid from Bozeman growing up wanting to be a Bobcat,” head coach Danny Sprinkle said, “it means the world to him.”
Ash finds fulfillment in MSU’s trip to the NCAA Tournament despite sparse playing time. He’s appeared in just five games this season, scoring a total of nine points in 18 minutes. He also has four rebounds and two assists. It was a similar story last year, when he played in only three games, including a brief appearance at the very end of the loss to Texas Tech in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
His limited minutes haven’t prevented him from savoring the trips to March Madness or his college basketball experience as a whole.
“At the end of the day, everyone on the team has the same role, and that is to do whatever each individual person can do to help us win the games,” Ash said. “I’ve just bought into my role, and I know that I can help in so many other ways and contribute.
“You can’t have anyone that brings energy down, so I have to stay positive all the time. Encourage guys, be there to talk to them. I’ve been a part of a lot of games, so I think I could be a good leader for everyone. From freshmen to seniors, I can help with all those guys.”
Ash’s presence and impact never go unappreciated or unnoticed. In the moments after MSU defeated Northern Arizona for the Big Sky championship last week in Boise, Idaho, starting guard Darius Brown II specifically highlighted the efforts of Ash, Alex Germer, Jed Miller, Luca Colceag and Nick Gazelas — the five players who averaged the fewest minutes on the team.
“All the guys that throughout the year did scout team for us and gave us realistic looks on what these teams were supposed to look like and helped us prepare every day,” Brown said. “Those guys really, really impacted us and helped us get this championship. They might not get a lot of credit for it, but I really appreciate them and everyone on the team appreciates them.”
After practice on Monday, Jubrile Belo — one of MSU’s best and most-decorated players ever — detailed how vital Ash in particular is to the program.
“It just talks about the culture here. He’s bought in, and that reaches out to everybody else that that’s the way to be,” Belo said. “That’s probably why we win so many games, is because we’ve got a lot of selfless guys, and Carter is one of the prime examples of that.”
Added Sprinkle: “He’s such a hard worker, it rubs off on everybody. His energy and his work ethic is contagious around our program.”
Ash is labeled a great teammate, but he also gets called Mr. Bozeman. When he does play, his announcement into the game is met with some of the loudest cheers of the night.
“I think that just speaks to the type of community Bobcat Nation is,” Belo said. “They support their guys, and Carter is one of the main guys that’s been here from the start.”
Indeed, Ash has watched MSU for two decades. He now marvels at the current state of the program and the level of community support the Bobcats have. And he’s grateful to be part of the teams that helped usher in a more successful era at the school.
“It’s just grown so much,” Ash said. “When you hear Montana State basketball now, it means a lot more than it did before.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.