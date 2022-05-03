There’s no way of knowing just how many writers have been inspired by Daniel James Brown’s 2014 release of “The Boys in the Boat,” a brilliant chronicling of the University of Washington rowing team that won gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.
Bozeman author Paul Wylie, though, counts himself among the group of motivated writers.
After more than three decades as a patent lawyer, Wylie turned his attention to research and writing in retirement. He and his wife, Arlene, met Brown at a book festival in Tucson, Arizona, shortly after “The Boys in the Boat” was published.
“We got a copy of the book,” Wylie remembered, “and I said, ‘I’m not going to be interested in this. I don’t know anything about crew. What a dull, boring sport.’ And I couldn’t put the book down.”
Wylie, 85, was taken with the life stories of the athletes and the minute details of the equipment, techniques and races over the course of several years. Already the author of two books on Montana history, he began to think more about a sports story he knew well enough to tell.
“So I started focusing on the Golden Bobcats,” he said. “I’ve thought about that team ever since I was old enough to know anything.”
Wylie was born in Livingston and grew up in White Sulphur Springs. He would regularly make trips to basketball games at what was then Montana State College — where he would later graduate from in 1959 with a degree in chemical engineering. Wylie’s father and other relatives attended MSC in the 1920s and relayed all kinds of stories about the basketball teams of the era.
The 1928-29 team, though, was the best of them all, going 36-2 and being named national champions by the Helms Foundation. The Bobcats of that year provide the subject matter for Wylie’s latest book — Montana State’s Golden Bobcats: 1929 Basketball National Champions.
“It sounded like a good idea, and I knew the story. There’d been articles written from time to time, but no one had ever put out a book on it. I thought it was deserving as a book,” Wylie said.
“I started researching it a little. As you get into these things, the more you research the more interesting it becomes.”
The finished product runs fewer than 150 pages (not including notes) and includes several dozen photographs of the team and the MSC campus at the time. The book was released March 7.
In his account of the Golden Bobcats team — made up primarily of Max Worthington, John “Brick” Breeden, John Ashworth “Cat” Thompson and brothers Frank and Orland Ward — Wylie tells of how the most important members of the team found themselves in Bozeman and what made them so successful. Wylie does the same for coaches Ott Romney and Schubert Dyche, who combined to lead the team to three consecutive Rocky Mountain Conference titles.
Because the game was much slower then — there was a jump ball after every basket — bench players hardly cracked the lineup. So the book focuses heavily on the five true starters and the two coaches who led the school to its earliest basketball glory.
“The book actually includes the biographical information on those seven individuals,” Wylie said. “I didn’t just have them showing up in Montana with basketball skills and playing championship basketball. I wanted to find out where they were from, how they developed, when did they get into basketball as children and what their early careers were like.”
That research included contacting descendants of the seven men. Some of that was easy, as Wylie was lifelong friends with Worthington’s son Doug. Otherwise, he relied on newspaper stories from the time and other archived materials at Montana State.
By the end of his research and writing, Wylie had about 85,000 words on the team. But his contract with the publisher stipulated he could turn in no more than 50,000, a total that included photo captions and notes.
“I really had a cut-down job to do. It hurt me to cut out a lot of things,” he said. “I could have had more detail in it, but as it turns out I think 50,000 was about right. The book is a readable size for the topic it covers.”
What the book does not skimp on, however, are details about the Bobcats showing an affinity for what would now be called a modern style of play.
Breeden didn’t play much offense, but he was a strong rim defender for his size and his rebounds often led to outlet passes to Thompson or Worthington. The team outscored opponents 2,293-1,208 for the season. The Bobcats’ average of 60 points per game was 20 points higher than the national average.
“The most interesting thing was you could kind of see them breaking away from that (style of play),” Wylie said.
Wylie estimates the book was about seven or eight years in the making. Countless hours of research and writing went into the process, which was interrupted significantly in March 2019 when he was hit by a truck while walking across Main Street in Bozeman. That accident required him to be airlifted to Billings where he was treated for several broken bones and a severe concussion.
Wylie recovered, though he still moves around slowly. Knowing the feeling of holding a completed book in his hands twice before, he said it felt just as gratifying the third time.
“It felt really great to get this book done,” he said. “There was a little bit of trouble along the way in the health department, so it was just imperative that I get this book done. And now that it’s done I’m thinking of a fourth book and maybe a fifth book.”