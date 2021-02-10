When Danny Sprinkle was hired as Montana State’s head coach in April 2019, he inherited a roster full of players recruited by a previous coaching staff. He oversaw incoming players who already signed to the Bobcats. He also wanted to remake a team in his vision.
Center Jubrile Belo was already set to join MSU since he previously signed to transfer from Lamar College.
Knowing all-conference point guard Harald Frey only had one year of eligibility left, Sprinkle wanted to shore up that position for the following season. So he recruited Xavier Bishop, who left Missouri-Kansas City following a coaching change.
Then he added another scoring guard who could help the team right away. Sprinkle found Amin Adamu, who played under Dan Russell at Casper College. Sprinkle had just hired Russell to be an assistant coach at MSU.
The trio of Belo, Bishop and Adamu all joined the team the same offseason. Less than two years later, they’re considered veterans for the Bobcats. They’re MSU’s most relied on players. In key moments, they’re the ones often making plays.
It’s a group made up of three individuals who have each taken their own path, but one that Sprinkle anticipated could come together if things broke the right way.
“I knew how good Xavier was at his previous stop and just watching him last year,” Sprinkle said. “Obviously we knew Jubrile from last year and Amin. I really thought
Amin made the biggest jump from last year to this year.”
Though the Bobcats (9-5, 6-2 Big Sky) have developed a habit of receiving contributions from different role players in different games, the top trio has remained steady throughout the season.
That’s what Sprinkle has needed from his best players during a year filled with turbulence.
Montana State forward Jubrile Belo blocks a Portland State defender so MSU guard Xavier Bishop can skirt around the side during the first half of a game on Jan. 16 at Worthington Arena.
Their next test comes 5 p.m. Thursday at Worthington Arena against first-place Eastern Washington (8-6, 7-2).
Bishop is averaging a team-high 15.8 points (sixth in the Big Sky) while Adamu is averaging 15.6 points (seventh) and Belo is averaging 12.1 points (17th).
The Bobcats are one of just two teams in the conference with three players averaging more than 12 points per game.
“Those guys have all done a really good job of playing off each other,” Sprinkle said. “They know we got to play through the post in Jubrile. They know they need to attack to get Tyler Patterson or Nick Gazelas or Abdul (Mohamed) or Borja (Fernandez) shots. X and Amin are those two athletic guys with the ball that can really create shots for other guys. They’ve done a great job of it so far.”
That synergy is a reflection of how Sprinkle has built the team. The pieces fit well together, which played a major factor in MSU’s
best start to conference play since 1986-87.
With Bishop, Adamu and Belo all being transfers, the Bobcats’ makeup reflects bigger trends in college basketball. Sprinkle pointed to Weber State, which has eight transfers on the roster. The Wildcats swept MSU this past weekend largely because of players who began their career elsewhere.
Montana State center Jubrile Belo dunks on Portland State’s Elijah Hardy during the first half on Jan. 16 at Worthington Arena.
The Bobcats have
four incoming freshmen signed to join the team next year plus another verbal commitment. Sprinkle’s preference is to build through recruiting high schoolers rather than transfers who will be on the team for less time.
For now, though, the transfer trio has paid off.
“Sprinkle trusts us,” Adamu said. “He allows us to create for ourselves and help the team out. He listens to our ideas if we see something that’s working in games.”
In the conference opener, Bishop scored 28 points. Two days later, Adamu scored 36. Belo averaged a double-double the next weekend in a sweep against Portland State. Adamu scored 21 points in the second game against Northern Arizona.
Each of those performances were examples of how MSU’s best have risen to the occasion.
“You need your leaders to step up to make big plays, change the game, to give us momentum,” Adamu said. “... We’re capable of having three leaders that are able to make a big impact.”
The trio has also embraced teaching younger teammates. Even though the game was later canceled, they shared advice on how to approach the rivalry against Montana.
“You got to tell them what to expect because once you come in and you’re surprised, that’s when you get beat,” Belo said, “instead of having that mentality that yes, it’s going to be hard, it’s going to be physical, it’s going to be tough.”
When Bishop took a recruiting visit to Montana State, Sprinkle knew he would fit his vision as soon as Bishop stepped into the coach’s office. Bishop signed to join the team before he left campus.
Montana State guard Xavier Bishop looks for a pass, guarded by Montana Western’s Max Clark and Colter Miller on Jan. 1 at Worthington Arena. (Rachel Leathe/Chronicle)
Bishop’s addition set the tone for how Sprinkle forms his teams. He had a dynamic point guard at his fingertips. Then came Adamu, another guard adept at attacking the rim. The two of them, combined with Belo, kept improving and they’ve become increasingly difficult to guard.
Some day, Sprinkle hopes, the players they’re teaching will become the teachers.
“Even when things aren’t going good, their leadership has been steady,” Sprinkle said. “That’s what those young guys need to see in order to build a program the way we want to build it.”
