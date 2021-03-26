The 6-foot-8 junior from Milwaukee played sparingly in his one year with the Bobcats after transferring from Trinidad State Junior College in Colorado.
He logged just 27 minutes across five games this season, scoring 12 points and grabbing three rebounds. Seven of those points came in a 10-minute performance in a loss against Eastern Washington on Feb. 13. Shabazz played in just two games the rest of the season after that.
Shabazz joins Caleb Bellach, Mike Hood and Finn Fleute as players to announce their intention to leave MSU. Bellach committed earlier this week to Montana Tech.
The Bobcats now have three open scholarship spots heading into next season.
