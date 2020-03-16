Tom Wistrcill and the Big Sky Conference prepared to carry on with the league’s men’s and women’s basketball tournaments last week in Boise, Idaho.
After a 45-minute meeting with the 11 schools’ presidents concluded at 9:45 a.m. Thursday, the Big Sky planned to limit attendance at CenturyLink Arena.
“And then in one of the most stunning turn of events in my 27-year career in college athletics,” Wistrcill, the conference commissioner, said, “the conferences started canceling the tournaments.”
Wistrcill kept close tabs on other conferences around the country. Following the lead of others, the Big Sky altered its path just a half hour after settling on limiting attendance. The conference publicly announced its tournament was canceled at 10:43 a.m. At the time, there had been no reported cases of coronavirus in Idaho, which gave the conference reason to try and continue the event.
The tournament was canceled following the presidents’ meeting, which had been scheduled for Thursday morning before the coronavirus pandemic even spread throughout the United States. Later Thursday, the NCAA Tournament was canceled and the Big Sky suspended spring sports competitions for all its member institutions “until further notice.”
Wistrcill said the conference will evaluate in the next couple days, but that suspension will not be lifted until April 15 at the earliest.
The Big Sky hired a doctor in Boise in case of an emergency and leaned on information provided from that individual as well as officials from Idaho’s Board of Health and Welfare. With Idaho and Idaho State in the conference, Wistrcill had direct access to people monitoring the situation in Boise. That’s why, through all five games played Wednesday, he felt comfortable with the conference’s decisions.
As of Monday afternoon, Wistrcill had not been informed of anyone attending the conference tournament testing positive for coronavirus. As of Monday evening, there had been five confirmed cases of coronavirus in Idaho.
“With the information that we had, I think we handled it in the best way we could,” Wistrcill said during a media teleconference Monday. “There's always things you might look back, hey maybe we should have done that, that or that, but I'm not going to second-guess that because we had good information, we had the right people giving it to us.”
When making the decision to cancel the tournament, Wistrcill said he felt internal pressure because he understood the ramifications on athletes since “it was going to crush their dreams.”
Considering only one team from the Big Sky usually receives a bid to the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournaments, Wistrcill recognized the significance of the conference tournament.
Montana State’s women’s team went 19-1 in conference play during the regular season and rode a 17-game winning streak entering what would have been the championship on Friday.
“Hopefully (MSU’s athletes) can look back at what they've accomplished,” Montana State athletic director Leon Costello said Thursday, “and be very happy with what they've accomplished and satisfied with what they've accomplished and understand that this was the right decision to make.”
Leading up to the cancellation, the Big Sky offered fans free to-go sized bottles of hand sanitizer and taped up posters around the arena with instructions from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to “help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases like COVID-19.”
At the Bobcat women’s semifinal game Wednesday against Northern Arizona, 1,005 people attended. Then in the second semifinal between Idaho and Idaho State, 1,248 people attended. On Monday, President Donald Trump advised against gatherings of more than 10 people to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Those two games came after three men’s first-round games were played earlier in the day. Montana State’s men’s team was set to open the tournament Thursday against Portland State, but the game was never played.
“Hindsight's always 20/20,” Wistrcill said. “... People were well-versed in the fact that this has the potential to be something very serious even though it didn't seem real at the time. You think about that Wednesday when we're playing those five games, it didn't seem real.”
Though Wistrcill said the conference was going to restrict fans beginning Thursday, the Big Sky never announced that, instead jumping straight to cancellation when that decision was made.
As that was being determined, Wistrcill said, he tracked other conferences and used their decisions as verification for the Big Sky. Given Boise’s location in the mountain time zone, he had the flexibility to observe the actions of other conferences canceling their tournaments earlier.
The sudden shifts culminated in what Wistrcill called a whirlwind of a day, one that he believes led to the Big Sky making the correct choice to cancel its tournament.
“I think it's a good lesson learned for everyone involved,” Wistrcill said.