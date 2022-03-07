The hard part is over, but in many ways the hard part is only just beginning.
The Montana State men’s and women’s basketball teams — after 31 games each — navigated through difficult non-conference schedules and emerged from Big Sky Conference play in better shape than most. For their efforts, they were rewarded with the first and second seeds, respectively, in this week’s league tournaments in Boise, Idaho.
Because of their positioning atop the Big Sky, both were among five teams to receive a bye to the quarterfinals. Both sets of Bobcats are just three wins away from a conference championship.
In the process of getting here, they had to prove themselves time after time after time. Now it’s time to prove it again.
“Realistically you could go (seeds) 1 through 11 and everybody’s given each other fits in different ways,” MSU women’s head coach Tricia Binford said. “At this point, if you want to get to the end day and finish with cutting down nets, you’ve got to be the best in three games. Really have to focus on one game at a time.”
The MSU women begin play at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Idaho Central Arena against the winner of Monday’s game between No. 7 Sacramento State and No. 10 Weber State. The Bobcats swept the Hornets this season but split the two games with the Wildcats, with each team winning at home.
The Montana State men begin play at noon Thursday against the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 8 Sacramento State and No. 9 Idaho. Though the Bobcats swept both teams this season, head coach Danny Sprinkle is making sure his team carries a similar mindset as Binford’s.
“We’ve got to get ourselves better. At this time of year, that’s the main thing,” he said. “You’ve got to be playing your best. No matter what anybody else does. We’ve seen everybody play twice, (so) you’ve got to be prepared for everything.”
‘Every little detail matters’
MSU’s women bounced back from a 1-5 start to the season to finish 19-12 with a 14-6 mark in the league. Its season was highlighted by win streaks of six and eight games. In between them, the Bobcats lost three-straight — to nationally ranked BYU and then to Weber State and Idaho State, though they were without point guard Darian White for the ISU meeting. Since then, MSU has not lost consecutive games.
MSU finished the regular season with a road loss to Northern Colorado, though. Binford is hopeful the team’s ability to course correct continues this week.
“There’s been some really tight, close games,” she said, “and our team has responded by getting better in some areas we’ve challenged them on.”
White, the team’s leading scorer at 15.6 points per game, said the team has grown over the course of the year to not be as flustered once an opponent makes a run. More broadly, the team has improved on its ability to get a lead and then keep a lead.
“To be a championship team, every little detail matters,” White said. “And that’s what separates those teams — being able to prove the little things and execute every little detail possible.”
MSU is in search of its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2016-17.
White is one of six players currently on the roster who were part of the program during the 2019-20 season, when MSU went 19-1 in conference play and advanced to the Big Sky title game before it was canceled because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. That experience, coupled with a loss in the semifinals last year, has weighed heavily ever since.
“I think that season has always had an effect on us in a negative way, just because we knew how good we were. And same thing with last year,” White said. “It’s definitely motivating. This year I think we know how good we really are and what we’re capable of. If we do what is asked of us and do the little details, I think we can take any team.”
‘Made it all worth it’
The MSU men reeled off 11 consecutive victories at one point this season and didn’t lose once the calendar flipped to 2022 until a tying buzzer-beater was controversially waved off against Eastern Washington on Feb. 17. That loss snapped the streak, and the Bobcats have only lost to Montana since then — a 4-1 finish to the year. They are 24-7 overall, tying the most wins for the program since 1950-51.
The regular season was a grind, but the Bobcats were the most consistent of all league teams. They won the Big Sky by two games.
“On my visit, Coach Sprink, he gave us the vision. He said he wants to win a conference championship,” point guard Xavier Bishop said. “He said he’s going to do that, and we have a chance to do that. It’s what the coaches spend hours upon hours in the office coming up with schemes, plays, putting us in a position to win and it’s what we spend hours upon hours working in the gym for.”
The Bobcats made it through the entirety of the regular season without any serious injuries, but they are entering Boise as banged up as they have been all year.
Bishop was seen on the ground in pain at the end of the first half against Northern Colorado Saturday. Sprinkle didn’t know the severity of the injury, saying only Bishop “just kind of rolled” his left ankle. He was back on the bench in the second half with a walking boot, which has to be considered a better sign than crutches.
Additionally, Jubrile Belo was held out of Saturday’s game as a precaution so he could nurse a right leg injury suffered Tuesday against Southern Utah. He played Thursday against Sacramento State, though, and was still fairly effective. And RaeQuan Battle took a few hard falls against UNC — to the point that his right elbow was swollen — but he returned in time to hit the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired.
Despite the absences of Belo and Bishop for all or part of Saturday’s game, MSU found a way to win. Sprinkle has long said that belief is what can make a team its most dangerous self.
That belief stems, in part, from how close the team has grown and how much trust has been built.
“We’ve been working every day,” freshman forward Great Osobor said after Thursday’s game. “Summer workouts, running, conditioning, lifting, I felt like it made it all worth it. We worked hard all summer, all preseason, we went through a lot of adversity, but I feel like (a championship was) what was coming in the end.”
After losing to Montana, the Bobcats responded with three-straight wins. The first secured a share of the Big Sky title for the first time since the 2001-02 season. And the second won the title outright. By adding three more wins in a row, MSU would claim its first conference tournament crown since Sprinkle was a freshman in the 1995-96 season.
“I feel like we play best (after) we lose games,” Belo said after beating SUU. “It kind of humbles us and brings us back to reality of what we need to do to win games. It gives us a chip on our shoulder knowing that we are beatable. We’ve just got to come in with the right mindset.”