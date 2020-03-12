BOISE, Idaho — The Big Sky Conference has canceled its men’s and women’s conference tournaments amid the spread of coronavirus, the league announced Thursday morning.
As conferences across the country banned fans from tournaments throughout the week, the Big Sky never restricted access to fans, until the announcement to cancel the tournament.
“This decision was not made lightly, as we know how meaningful our basketball championships is to our student-athletes, coaches, alumni, and fans,” Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill said in a statement. “After consulting with medical experts, local authorities, and the leadership of our institutions, we feel that this decision is prudent given the health and well-being of all involved.”
Montana State’s women’s team was set to play in Friday’s championship against Idaho while the men’s team was going to be Portland State in Thursday’s quarterfinals.
On Wednesday, the NCAA announced no fans would be allowed at the NCAA Tournament, which begins next week. Then, many conferences across the country implemented the same policies.
After the NBA suspended its season Wednesday night, more and more conferences began canceling entirely. Eventually, the Big Sky followed suit and announced the cancellation Thursday morning.
This story will be updated.
