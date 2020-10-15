The Big Sky Conference announced its men’s and women’s basketball schedules for the upcoming season Thursday.
The conference said earlier this offseason it would have a 16-game season to save money, but the Big Sky reversed course, returning to a 20-game season, which it has had for the past two years.
Each team is scheduled to play every other team twice. But the difference compared to other years is every opponent is played in back-to-back games.
For example, Montana State’s men’s and women’s teams open up the conference season with two games against Southern Utah (men at home, women on the road), then two games against Northern Colorado (women at home, men on road), and so on.
The only two teams MSU will face both home and away are Montana and Idaho State.
The conference season is set to begin Dec. 31 and end on March 6, leading up to the Big Sky tournament in Boise, Idaho. Games are only scheduled to be played on Thursdays and Saturdays.
The change in scheduling reduces travel. Moving back to 20 games means if games are canceled due to COVID-19, a smaller percentage of the conference season is affected.
"This schedule accomplishes many of the objectives that we prioritized, most notably providing a full lineup of competitive opportunities for our men's and women's basketball student-athletes while reducing the number of road trips our programs will make," Big Sky Conference commissioner Tom Wistrcill said in a press release.
Montana State is still finalizing its nonconference schedule. The maximum number of games allowed this year is 27, since the NCAA pushed the start of the season back from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25. That means at most, the Bobcats only have seven remaining games to fill.
MSU also announced it will not sell season tickets this season. If attendance is allowed, single game tickets will be sold on a weekly basis.
The Bobcats began preseason practice on Wednesday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Paul Schwedelson can be reached at pschwedelson@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @pschweds.