The Big Sky Conference announced its men’s and women’s basketball schedules for the upcoming season Thursday.
The conference said earlier this offseason it would have a 16-game season to save money, but the Big Sky reversed course, returning to a 20-game season, which it has had for the past two years.
Each team is scheduled to play every other team twice. But the difference compared to other years is every opponent is played in back-to-back games.
For example, Montana State’s men’s and women’s teams open up the conference season with two games against Southern Utah (men at home, women on the road), then two games against Northern Colorado (women at home, men on the road), and so on.
The only two teams MSU will face both home and away are Montana and Idaho State. The MSU women host the rival Grizzlies on Jan. 28 and then will play in Missoula two days later.
The conference season is set to begin Dec. 31 and end on March 6, leading up to the Big Sky tournament in Boise, Idaho. Games are only scheduled to be played on Thursdays and Saturdays.
The change in scheduling reduces travel. Moving back to 20 games means if games are canceled due to COVID-19, a smaller percentage of the conference season is affected.
"This schedule accomplishes many of the objectives that we prioritized, most notably providing a full lineup of competitive opportunities for our men's and women's basketball student-athletes while reducing the number of road trips our programs will make," Big Sky Conference commissioner Tom Wistrcill said in a press release.
The MSU women also released their nonconference schedule on Tuesday.
After finishing last season 25-6 overall and a record-breaking 19-1 in the Big Sky, the Bobcats will play five nonconference games before starting its Big Sky schedule on Dec. 31.
“I would like to thank all those involved in putting the Big Sky 20-game schedule together,” MSU head coach Tricia Binford said in a press release. “A lot of time went into developing this plan with a lot of thought considering student-athlete health and safety and budget, especially with travel.”
Montana State opens its nonconference season hosting South Dakota School of Mines on Nov. 25 in Worthington Arena. On Dec. 6, while the Big Sky opens its conference slate, the Bobcats will host former league rival North Dakota.
MSU makes its only nonconference road trip when it faces BYU, ranked among the top 50 Division I programs this year, on Dec. 10. Then the Bobcats will play Utah Valley on Dec. 12 and will close out their nonconference slate when they host South Dakota State on Dec. 21. The Jackrabbits, a perennial Summit League power that has earned NCAA Tournament appearances, defeated the Bobcats 60-50 last winter in Brookings.
“(MSU associate head coach) Sunny (Smallwood) did an outstanding job working on getting a very solid nonconference schedule,” Binford said. “As you can imagine, putting a nonconference schedule together under the current COVID guidelines wasn’t an easy accomplishment, so kudos to her for a job well done.”
The Montana State men are still finalizing their nonconference schedule. The maximum number of games allowed this year is 27, since the NCAA pushed the start of the season back from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25. That means at most, the Bobcats only have seven remaining games to fill.
MSU also announced it will not sell season tickets this season. If attendance is allowed, single-game tickets will be sold on a weekly basis.
The Bobcats began preseason practice on Wednesday.
