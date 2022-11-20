Let the news come to you

Playing on a mere 40-hour turnaround, the Montana State men’s basketball team picked up an 81-71 road win over North Dakota on Sunday afternoon.

Offensively, Montana State (3-2) relied on RaeQuan Battle’s career-high 30 points on 12-for-20 shooting, plus double-doubles from Jubrile Belo (16 points and 10 rebounds) and Caleb Fuller (13 points and 10 rebounds), the latter of whom had his best game in a Bobcat uniform. Battle’s 30-point outing was the first time a Bobcat has scored 30 or more in a single game since Belo did so against Sacramento State on March 6, 2021.

“We gave a tremendous effort — especially after playing on a short turnaround,” Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle told Bobcat Radio Network. “I thought Jubrile Belo and RaeQuan Battle were tremendous in the first half. They really gave us energy and got us going. And Caleb Fuller was terrific — I’m really happy for him. He’s been fighting, so it’s great to see him get rewarded.”


