The Montana State men’s basketball team hung with the No. 5 Arizona Wildcats until midway through the second half on Tuesday, yet cold perimeter shooting and a late Arizona surge led to an 85-64 Bobcat loss at the McKale Center.

“Our guys played their butts off,” Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle told Bobcat Sports Radio Network. “We talked a lot to them about playing hard versus competing. Everyone will play hard, but you’ve got to compete on the glass, compete for loose balls and be physical on screens — especially against this team. Arizona’s pace and physicality is crazy.”

The Bobcats (7-6) shot 48.4% from the field in the first half, yet the Wildcats’ (11-1) defense held MSU to 36.0% shooting in the second half — including 0 for 10 from beyond the arc. Although the Bobcats trailed by seven late in the second half, Arizona would pull away by taking advantage of 10 turnovers and MSU’s 9-for-17 (52.9%) free throw shooting in the second half.


