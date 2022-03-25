If you ask Gallatin girls basketball head coach Wes Holmquist, implementing a shot clock for Montana high school basketball has been a long time coming.
In fact, Holmquist was part of a group that’s been pushing for the change for at least 15 years.
“There were just a lot of misconceptions about it out there where I think a lot of people even in Montana here thought, ‘Well, we’re the only ones that don’t have it,’” Holmquist said. “Which was the opposite — there were only about eight states that had it.”
Montana will now join that list as the Montana High School Association voted in January in favor of a 35-second shot clock, which will be in place for the 2022-23 season. The plan is to install shot clocks in the spring so teams will have time to adjust to the change over the summer months. MHSA’s proposal said it will cost between $5,000 and $10,000 to install shot clocks at each school.
This move comes after the National Federation of State High School Associations approved the use of a shot clock in 2021, which Holmquist said started “opening the door” for more states to follow suit.
Gallatin boys basketball head coach Michael Claxton also said he’s looking forward to the change, especially since he has experience playing and coaching with a shot clock. He said it allows the game to be “more strategic” on both sides of the ball.
“And it doesn’t allow, especially late in the game when you get to the four- or five-minute mark, it doesn’t allow a team to take the air out of the ball and stall the clock out,” Claxton said. “It makes it a per-possessional game.”
That’s one key sentiment shared by several area high school coaches — the shot clock will ideally cut down on stalling in late-game situations.
“That’s not basketball,” Bozeman boys basketball head coach Troy Hostetler said.
“That’s not very entertaining for the fans if people are just standing out there holding it.”
Hostetler added that the expected increase in the number of possessions per game may not lead to an increase in scoring. A winding shot clock will force teams to run more sets in the half court, he said, which will make it tougher on offenses.
“So, it’ll be a change for us, obviously,” Hostetler said. “It’ll take, I think, probably at least half the year to adjust to it. But I think it’s a good change.”
In the meantime, teams will need to work on better shot selection with the addition of a shot clock, Bozeman girls basketball head coach Kati Mobley said.
“I think it’s great for the game and we’ll definitely pick up the speed (of our offense),” Mobley said.
The other added benefit from the addition of a shot clock is preparing players for the next level. Naturally, this means the change was met with resounding support from Montana State’s head basketball coaches as well.
“It definitely helps for development, but it also makes the game so much more exciting for the fans,” MSU women’s head coach Tricia Binford said. “I think it’s good for the game in general. It’s more fun for the kids, and it teaches them the pace a little bit quicker. I love that aspect of it. It’s been a long time (of) waiting, and the reason I think it took so long is just finances, but I think it’s going to really benefit kids.”
MSU men’s head coach Danny Sprinkle is a Helena High graduate who was twice an all-state pick in basketball. He said he would have preferred to have a shot clock during his playing days because it would have made the games move faster and opened up more opportunities to shoot.
“I think it’s great for Montana to catch up in that aspect,” Sprinkle said. “I know there’s a lot of factors that go into it. You have to have people that can work it, you’ve got to pay for it, you’ve got to implement it all. And there are a lot of schools in the state. I know there were some challenges in getting it done, but I think it’ll be tremendous for the kids.”
Like Binford, Sprinkle noted that it can only help a high school player’s development to be introduced to end-of-clock situations more often — pressure-packed moments that the current format of basketball simply doesn’t allow for.
“Once they get here (to college), with a shot clock, you’ve got to think every 30 seconds there’s a situation,” he said. “Kids will have those situations more coming into college and be ready for that.”
Now that the years-in-the-making change is coming, teams will have this offseason to mentally and physically prepare to play with a shot clock. Holmquist said this is exactly what he’s been waiting for.
“I think it’s going to make basketball better,” Holmquist said. “It’s going to certainly be a learning curve for everybody, but I think in the long run it’s the best thing for the game. I think we have to evolve with the game.”