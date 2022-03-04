Amin Adamu was the first one on the ladder.
When Montana State defeated Southern Utah Tuesday to secure at least a share of the Big Sky regular season title for the first time in two decades, Adamu had the honor of snipping the first piece of the net.
In his fifth season of college basketball and third with the Bobcats, Adamu held the nylon high above his head with a wide smile. Shortly after, the 6-foot-5 senior guard from London put into words what the moment meant to him.
“It feels so surreal right now, especially the fact that with our guys from the start of the season last year, we’ve been talking about this situation,” Adamu said. “Me, Xavier (Bishop), Abdul (Mohamed), we talked about coming back to get a Big Sky championship. We won the regular season conference (title). That’s the first step. Now we’ve got another (goal) to lock into.”
Adamu looked around at the cheering crowd and his celebrating teammates and said he was proud the team could help energize the city in this way. His coaches and teammates are quick to say, though, that Adamu’s efforts went a long way in bringing a Big Sky championship to the program.
“He’s been unbelievable from Day One,” MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “He’s probably grown and matured more than anybody we’ve had in three years. On and off the court, the transformation he’s had from when he got here to now has been tremendous.”
Bishop, the team’s point guard, arrived along with Adamu before the 2019-20 season. Bishop had to redshirt after transferring from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. But Adamu could play right away after transferring from Casper College, a junior college in Wyoming where he was coached by current Bobcats assistant Dan Russell.
Being around Adamu for so long, Bishop has seen the growth in his teammate as well.
“From his first year, just seeing the way he played and him mentally and how he approached the game, he’s a totally different player what he is today,” Bishop said. “He’s become a leader. He’s matured a lot.”
Adamu arrived as a talented scorer, averaging 11.7 points his first season with MSU. His overall shooting percentage was 45.5% that year, but he shot 20% on 3-pointers and 74% from the foul line.
He averaged 14.7 points last season, compared to 11.3 this year. Though his scoring may be down, he is scoring more effectively than he ever has. His shooting percentages went up across the board in 2020-21, and they are even higher this year. He’s shooting 49.2% overall, 38.9% on 3-pointers and 80.7% from the foul line.
“He’s self-made,” Sprinkle said. “He’s always been a decent shooter. His percentages weren’t great the first couple years, and he wasn’t super confident in it, but he’s in the gym all the time. He’s self-made himself into where now if you leave him open he’s going to knock it down.”
Sprinkle described Adamu’s offense as a little “wild” when he first got here. But he’s grown into a more measured and calculating competitor.
“It didn’t matter if there were 10 guys in front of him, he’d run them all over,” Sprinkle said of Adamu’s initial aggressiveness. “We really got him to slow down and think the game and really work on playing off two feet.”
Among his successes this season is a game-winning shot with 0.8 seconds left against Portland on Dec. 19.
Adamu scored 13 points in the win over Southern Utah Tuesday. And he added 11 points and nine rebounds Thursday in a win over Sacramento State, which secured the regular season title outright.
He and the Bobcats earned the top seed in next week’s Big Sky Conference tournament in Boise, Idaho. Last year, MSU was the fifth seed and made a run to the championship game before losing to Eastern Washington. That experience has been a motivator all season long, especially for Adamu, Bishop and Mohamed — three players who utilized an extra year of eligibility granted because of the COVID-19 pandemic to return to school to chase more.
Now, they are in the best position to achieve what they set out to do. Sprinkle thanked the program’s Sixth Man Club, MSU President Waded Cruzado and Athletics Director Leon Costello for finding the funds to bring all three players back.
“Because those kids deserve to have an opportunity to play in front of a crowd like this and to have an opportunity to win a championship on their floor,” Sprinkle said Tuesday. “They were committed to it. They represent not just MSU on the court, but they’re great ambassadors off the court.”
All three will be honored in a senior day ceremony prior to Saturday’s 4 p.m. game against Northern Colorado.
A week before the matchup with Southern Utah, before any title had been secured, Adamu took stock of how much basketball he had left to play in college.
“I’m just embracing every single moment right now,” he said.
He thought of his own journey and how proud he was of his personal growth. But he also spoke of how hard everyone in the program worked this season — paying attention to little details and pushing themselves when they didn’t think they could anymore. He marveled at how it had all paid off by getting the Bobcats to the cusp of something really special.
“It shows that hard work works. That’s something Coach Sprinkle always tells us,” Adamu said. “I think you put in that work just to get to this position. It’s shown a lot about us and how great we can be as a team and individuals.”