Amin Adamu's game-winner salvages poor offensive performance for Montana State men against Portland By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Dec 19, 2021 Offense had never been so hard to come by this season.Montana State certainly did not hit all of its shots — or even a third of its shots — but the Bobcats hit their two most important shots on Sunday against Portland.The first: A Tyler Patterson 3-pointer that gave MSU a two-point lead with 14 seconds remaining. After a foul on Patterson at the other end allowed the Pilots to tie the game at the free-throw line, the Bobcats executed their second shot to perfection. Abdul Mohamed received a pass on the left wing, and he dumped it down to Amin Adamu in the post. He took one dribble, turned toward the baseline and released a shot over Portland’s Tyler Robertson. It fell through the net and made the Bobcats 61-59 winners at Worthington Arena.The Bobcats (8-4) played their ugliest offensive game of the season, hitting just 16 of 58 shots from the field (27.6%), but salvaged a win nonetheless and ran their win streak to four games.“Both of them came out of timeouts,” MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle said of the shots down the stretch. “The guys executed. When it mattered, they executed.”MSU’s previous worst offensive outing of the year was a 40% mark in a win against Southeast Missouri on Nov. 28.Two days prior to that game, Montana State won its first meeting with Portland, 69-66, in San Antonio. The rematch was as physical and emotionally charged as the first contest — byproducts of MSU’s familiarity with former Eastern Washington head coach Shantay Legans and several former Eagles players who followed Legans to Portland in the offseason.Adamu said hitting the winning shot over Robertson, an Eastern Washington defector, was particularly sweet.“Even at the start of the game, I told the team, ‘This game’s personal,’” Adamu said. “This was the second time we’ve played them, and we got two wins, so that feels really good.”The officials determined 0.8 seconds remained after Adamu’s shot. Portland (8-6) called timeout and was able to get the ball into Kristian Sjolund, but his long 3-point attempt at the buzzer fell short.Adamu finished with 10 points and five rebounds. Patterson’s final 3-pointer was his fourth of the game and gave him 14 points. He had a misguided foul against Portland’s Mike Wood in the waning moments of the game, and Wood made him pay by hitting both shots to knot the score at 59. MSU’s Jubrile Belo added 11 points and seven rebounds with two blocks. And Xavier Bishop had 13 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Bishop’s most crucial swipe came with 1:13 remaining, when he stripped Robertson of the ball and raced for a layup that tied the game at 56.Wood hit one free throw for a 57-56 lead with 37 seconds left, setting the stage for the vital shots down the stretch from Patterson and Adamu.“Sometimes you’re hitting shots, sometimes you’re not, but you’ve got to figure it out,” Bishop said. “The biggest thing was we kept getting defensive stops. Even though we weren’t scoring or hitting shots, we were keeping them from hitting shots too.”The Bobcats had plenty of the shots they wanted in the first half, but they only made 5 of 34 from the field overall and just 2 of 18 on 3-pointers. Portland led 26-16 at the break. Sprinkle noted how many of the team’s shots “rimmed in and out” at the start.“At halftime I wanted to go off on them, but our defense kept us in the game,” Sprinkle said. “To be only down 10 — we should have been down 30 at halftime as bad as we played. To keep it at 10 was manageable. I knew eventually some shots were going to be made.”Montana State forced seven Portland turnovers in each half. The Bobcats scored two points off of those extra possessions in the first half and 15 points off turnovers in the second.Also worth celebrating for Montana State was the return of forward Borja Fernandez, who had been recovering from a leg injury suffered over the summer. He missed both of his shots and grabbed one rebound in seven minutes of playing time. Sprinkle said he was just recently cleared to return and will need to regain some conditioning form, but it was good to have him back for such a physical game.Robertson tallied 16 points for Portland, and Chris Austin had 19 points and 12 boards. He was also whistled for a technical in the second half.Sprinkle said his team fed off the energy brought by Portland’s players and coaches. He said the Pilots’ style could be considered annoying by some, but he saw his own team respond well and fight for its respect.“I want our guys to fight back,” he said. “You’re not going to let anybody punk you. You’ve got to stand your ground.”The ultimate metaphorical punch back came in the final seconds on Adamu’s winning shot.“We felt like at that point our destiny was in our hands,” Bishop said. “Coach drew up another good play, we executed it well, (Adamu) made a big shot and we sent them home.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Bobcats claim a 61-59 win over Portland. Final shot for Pilots is off. Here is my look at Adamu's game-winning shot. MSU is 8-4. pic.twitter.com/8gXBm3Oece — Parker Cotton (@ByParkerCotton) December 19, 2021