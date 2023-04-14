Let the news come to you

Darius Brown II and RaeQuan Battle entered the transfer portal on Friday, a week after Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle was hired at Utah State.

Brown was the Big Sky’s Defensive Player of the Year and an All-Big Sky Third Team pick this past season, in which the Bobcats went 25-10 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament. The 6-foot-2 point guard averaged 9.1 points per game along with 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He also led the Big Sky with 60 steals in his only season as a Bobcat.

Brown graduated after four years at Cal State Northridge before transferring to MSU last summer. Because he took a medical redshirt at CSUN, he has one more year of eligibility remaining and he will be able to play right away at a new school.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

