Brown was the Big Sky’s Defensive Player of the Year and an All-Big Sky Third Team pick this past season, in which the Bobcats went 25-10 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament. The 6-foot-2 point guard averaged 9.1 points per game along with 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He also led the Big Sky with 60 steals in his only season as a Bobcat.
Brown graduated after four years at Cal State Northridge before transferring to MSU last summer. Because he took a medical redshirt at CSUN, he has one more year of eligibility remaining and he will be able to play right away at a new school.
He said Friday, though, that he hasn’t ruled out a return to Montana State. But it was prudent to explore his options considering the ongoing coaching search.
“It’s been a long week since we got the news about Coach Sprinkle leaving, and that obviously had a big factor in thinking about what’s next, about staying here,” Brown said. “I definitely want to see where things are going here at Montana State with the new coach, and definitely look out for that and get a chance to hopefully talk to the coach whenever that decision is made and seeing if this is still a good fit for me. But for right now it’s about me finding the best fit for my last year of college eligibility.”
Battle could not immediately be reached for comment about his decision, but in an Instagram post on Friday, he too appeared open to returning to Montana State.
“This place changed my life and I will be forever grateful,” Battle wrote, in part. “...I’m going to enter the transfer portal to explore my options with the chance of coming back to Bozeman! I believe it’s the right thing to do.”
Battle was selected to the All-Big Sky First Team this past season after averaging a team-high 17.7 points and nearly three rebounds per game. He was also the Big Sky Conference Tournament MVP after averaging 21 points per game in Boise, Idaho, helping the Bobcats secure a second consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament as league champions. Battle averaged 8.5 points per game off the bench during the 2021-22 season, earning Big Sky Co-Reserve of the Year honors.
Battle, a 6-5 guard, transferred to MSU after two seasons at Washington. He would have to graduate from Montana State this spring in order to be eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer at another school.
Battle and Brown are the third and fourth entrants from MSU into the transfer portal this offseason, joining Nick Gazelas and Alex Germer. Germer has already announced he will continue his career at the College of Idaho (NAIA).
Brown was injured in his final season at CSUN, and he spoke often during this season of being grateful for the opportunity to continue his career at Montana State. He “bonded and clicked” with new teammates very quickly, making his transfer “smoother” than he could have expected.
“I thought it would be a lot harder than it was, and they made it very easy for me, and I will forever be appreciative of that,” Brown said. “And that goes for the community and all the fans and everybody.”
It’s for that reason — his yearlong connection to Bozeman, the university and his teammates — that he’s not closing the door on a return to the Bobcats.
“I love the thought of the possibility of coming back,” he said. “It really just depends on how everything decides to play out with the new coaching staff and what happens over the next couple weeks.”
Brown recalled the meeting last week when the players learned of Sprinkle’s decision to leave. He said it was a “bittersweet moment” but that “everybody was proud of him.”
“You want to see the people you care about be taken care of and get what they deserve,” Brown added, “and you want to see them happy and take all these next steps in their life.”
But it was an emotional situation.
“It was hard. It was really hard, but that’s how it is. That’s life. Sometimes unexpected things happen, and you’ve just got to adjust and keep moving forward,” Brown said. “It was definitely sad to see him go, but he has to do what’s best for him, and now I have to make that decision for myself.”
When asked about the possibility of following Sprinkle to Utah State, Brown said: “If that happens, it happens. I’m definitely going to hear things out, but right now everything’s on the table.”
