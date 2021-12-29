top story Always a talented scorer, Montana State's Xavier Bishop proves he can be winning player By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Dec 29, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Montana State's Xavier Bishop passes the ball off at the last minute while defended by American Indian College's Dane Maggi on Dec. 22 at Worthington Arena. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Montana State’s Xavier Bishop takes the ball down the court against SAGU American Indian College on Dec. 22 at Worthington Arena. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Montana State's Xavier Bishop laughs with teammates on the bench during a game against SAGU American Indian College on Dec. 22 at Worthington Arena. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Montana State's Xavier Bishop takes a jump shot against SAGU American Indian College on Dec. 22 at Worthington Arena. Xavier Bishop has been trying to win his entire life.The Montana State point guard has memories of high-scoring games at Lanphier High School in Springfield, Illinois. Those teams were always highly ranked, but the Lions never made it past the Elite Eight of the state tournament.Chief among those games was a 50-point outburst at the City Tournament as a senior in January 2016, part of a record-setting, three-game weekend that saw him score more than 100 combined points. He proved he could score — racking up a school-record 2,287 points — but he had trouble attracting the attention of college coaches.“Not everybody wants a 5-7 two guard,” Bishop said this month. “A lot of coaches kind of backed off because they didn’t know if I could play the one.”He landed at University of Missouri-Kansas City and scored 1,055 points in three seasons, 13th-most in program history. He also dished out 292 assists (eighth at the school) and scored in double digits 50 times (10th).But the Roos went 39-61 from 2016-19, and Bishop looked to finish his college career elsewhere. He was the first player to commit to playing for head coach Danny Sprinkle when he was hired at MSU in April 2019. Both player and coach believed they could succeed with the other.Bishop, who MSU lists at 5-foot-8, redshirted a season and then earned All-Big Sky Second Team recognition last year. Granted a sixth and final season of eligibility as a result of the pandemic, Bishop has made the most of his opportunities.He has helped them to a 9-4 record this season, including a 1-1 mark in the Big Sky. League play restarts at 7 p.m. Thursday against Weber State at Worthington Arena.In many ways, the Bobcats go where Bishop takes them. He set out to prove himself and has done so.“I wanted to show people I wasn’t just a scorer on a bad team,” Bishop said. “No disrespect to my last situation. I loved it there, but we didn’t get the wins we would have liked. I wanted to show people I could be a point guard on a winning team and be a winning player.”He is the closest to winning here than he ever has been elsewhere. The Bobcats made a run to the conference championship game last season as the No. 5 seed.Bishop wants to help Sprinkle, who he said acts as “another father figure” for him, and his teammates reach that stage again.“I really value that he believes in me,” Bishop said. “I definitely want to win here for him and for these fans and this community.”After scoring 13 points in a win against Portland on Dec. 19, Bishop eclipsed 1,500 points for his career at the two schools. Sprinkle joked with him shortly after, saying, “When you’re playing college for 15 years that’s going to happen eventually.” Taking a more serious note, Sprinkle praised the guard for being the size he is and still managing to score as much as he has.“He’s been that size his whole life. I like short point guards because they see the game a little differently,” Sprinkle said. “They know how to get shots up in the paint if they’re good. There’s not very many like him that can come and score the ball like he does. Some of the stuff that he does amazes me.”It’s a marvel to his teammates at times too.“It’s really cool when he gets in the paint, he kind of disappears for a second,” second-year player Tyler Patterson said. “But then he always comes out of the paint, and you’re like, ‘How did he get through that?’”Over time, Sprinkle has also seen Bishop improve as a leader for the team — a player who challenges younger teammates but also builds them up. That presence has been important for the younger guards like Kellen Tynes, Isaac Spears and Nick Gazelas.During games, Bishop is a threat to score from nearly any spot on the floor, and his ball-handling abilities have made him a deft shot-creator for teammates. He knows when to attack the basket to score for himself, and he’s grown in his ability, Sprinkle said, to force the defense to collapse so he can find outside shooters or a teammate on a cut.“That’s been the biggest jump our team has made,” Sprinkle said.Bishop is second in the Big Sky so far this season with 61 assists, an average of 4.7 per game. He’s adding 12.1 points per game as well.Bishop said “it takes a village” to get to 1,500 career points. He gave credit to coaches and teammates who helped put him in situations to get his own shot. Bishop called the achievement “very special” and was thankful to have so many people in his life be happy for him. But winning remains the most important thing to him.“That’s really what motivates me,” he said.When it comes time for him to score, however, Bishop takes pride in being able to break down a defender off the dribble — a skill honed on playgrounds in Springfield. He admits to sometimes playing a "reckless" game when he ventures into the paint to challenge taller players there.But to survive in this sport at his size, he's got to score somehow."Being this small, you just got to find a way," he said. "Being creative and once again just believing in yourself and being confident. If somebody blocks my shot, it don't faze me because I look at it like, 'You're 6-10, you're supposed to.'"Bishop pauses briefly and flashes a wide smile."I just laugh it off and don't really worry about it," he said, "because I'll be back in a couple more possessions."

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. 