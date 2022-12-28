In January 2021, Southern Utah announced it would be leaving the Big Sky Conference to join the Western Athletic Conference in the summer of 2022. On July 1, that move officially took hold, and with it, each of the other Big Sky schools lost two built-in Division I games from their basketball schedules.
Without SUU, the Big Sky dropped to an 18-game league slate this year where members face the other nine teams twice — after previously facing 10 teams twice for 20 conference games. Removing the Thunderbirds as a guaranteed opponent meant each remaining Big Sky team had two extra games to schedule for the 2022-23 season and beyond.
At Montana State, that proved difficult.
It’s tricky for the Bobcats to schedule home games for men’s and women’s basketball because of the challenges in traveling to Bozeman. After both programs made their respective NCAA Tournaments last season, scheduling became even tougher because some Division I opponents don’t want to risk losing to a talented mid-major team on its home court.
For MSU, that means getting creative in building a schedule.
“It’s great for our fans to get home games and to play teams here,” men’s head coach Danny Sprinkle said before the season, “and I think opponents know it’s a tough place to come in and win. Not only a hard place to win, but it’s a hard place for them to travel. We’re up here a little bit, so we had to go play some (away) games.”
Men’s approach
The MSU men’s and women’s programs built their schedules for the 2022-23 season in different ways.
Starting with the men, the Bobcats played three “buy games,” in which they received a hefty payout for playing a one-time road game at certain opponents. According to game contracts reviewed by the Chronicle, MSU received $85,000 for playing at Grand Canyon University on Nov. 7, another $85,000 for playing at Oregon on Nov. 15 and $92,500 for playing at Arizona on Dec. 20. MSU also received $25,000 for playing in the three-game Northern Classic in Canada after Thanksgiving.
The only other game with financial considerations scheduled this year was against Long Beach State on Nov. 13. The Bobcats received $12,000 to play in that game, but according to the contract, MSU will pay LBSU $12,000 for a return game played in Bozeman during the 2023-24 season.
So, disregarding the $12,000 that will be exchanged and not taking into account any expenses like travel or lodging to play in these games that might slightly offset money received, MSU made $287,500 from its buy games this season.
But buy games also work in the other direction. MSU’s men paid non-Division I schools Warner Pacific ($7,500) and Northwest Indian College ($3,000) for easy non-conference home wins. The Bobcats also paid MSU Billings $3,000 for an exhibition game before the season. Subtracting that combined total of $13,500 from MSU’s buy game gains, the Bobcats’ net amount earned was $274,000.
Some of that is already earmarked for next season.
“We made some pretty good money, hopefully, on some guarantees in which we’re going to be able to use some of that money to buy some home games next year also,” Sprinkle said.
This year’s home game against St. Thomas fulfilled a home-and-home contract that began last season, and a road game at North Dakota and a home game against Omaha were part of the Big Sky’s scheduling agreement with the Summit League, which offers no money.
MSU and Southern Utah also entered into a two-year contract starting this season, so while the Thunderbirds aren’t a Big Sky team anymore, they are still a convenient geographic (and Division I) opponent. Scheduling each other again was practical for both sides.
Sprinkle said he expects some of the buy game money earned this season to pay for a multi-team event (MTE) held in Bozeman next year. In that case, the Bobcats would not only get Division I opponents on the schedule, but they wouldn’t have to travel for those games either.
Part of the SUU contract signed this year states the Thunderbirds’ return game in Bozeman will be part of a three- or four-team MTE next season as long as the dates for the tournament are agreed to by Jan. 1, 2023. If no date for such a tournament is reached, the contest becomes just a single game played in Bozeman.
Sprinkle noted that building a schedule for this season was even more difficult due to changes on his coaching staff. Assistants often help with finding opponents, but Ken Moses took a job at Utah Valley in May and Dan Russell left for Big Sky rival Weber State in late June. Without that added help, Sprinkle called the scheduling process “miserable.”
According to game contracts, eight games (including the exhibition) were finalized after the start of July.
“We usually should have one or two (left to schedule by about mid-June),” Sprinkle said. “For whatever reason, it was tough to find some games, especially teams coming to Bozeman. If we’re not going to pay them, they’re not going to come up here.”
Women’s approach
While the men’s basketball contracts show large payouts for a select few games, the women’s program leaned heavily on scheduling home-and-home contracts.
The Bobcats hosted games against Arizona State, St. Mary’s, South Dakota State and North Dakota this season. And they played at BYU, Wyoming and San Jose State. Those are seven Division I games MSU will have returned next year with the opposite team hosting.
“Those things are always with a thought process in mind,” women’s head coach Tricia Binford said. “We do it a little bit different than the men. The men get bigger guaranteed money than what we do. Working with my administration, we try to get a lot more home-and-home to balance things from a travel budget standpoint. It makes a little bit more sense than trying to go get guarantees that would maybe be a wash.”
Binford used a hypothetical example of an $18,000 guarantee to play one time at Arizona State. But if it costs an estimated $15,000 to make that trip, then she’d rather have the home game.
Interestingly, as part of the Wyoming game contract, MSU received $5,000 to play that game in Laramie this season but will not have to repay that money when the Cowboys return the game next season.
There were no financial guarantees for playing two games in a tournament at North Texas in November.
Similarly, no money was to be exchanged for Cal Poly playing at Montana State on Dec. 21, but that game was canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Mustangs’ program. That game contract states that the canceling school would have to pay the other school $15,000 for not playing the game, but there is another clause saying either team can cancel “with prior written notice if the party determines a cancellation is in the best interest of public health.” It is unclear if there is any financial penalty in that case.
Aside from the Wyoming game, the women’s team only earned money for games by playing in Oregon State’s Maui tournament earlier this month against LSU and Nevada. That netted the program $20,000.
MSU also paid South Dakota Mines $3,500 for an exhibition game and the University of Providence $3,500 for the regular season opener.
Binford noted scheduling can become difficult based on availability of the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. The women typically begin their season with an afternoon game for elementary school kids early in the week and then are on the road the first weekend of the college basketball season because Montana’s high school volleyball state tournament takes over the Brick. Planning around the possibility of Montana State football games adds another obstacle because of athletic staff needed at each event.
“Those things make it a little tricky as far as what options we do have,” Binford said. “Those are things where it takes an entire village, an entire team, to make the scheduling work.”
Staying competitive
Binford said she and her assistants try to find a balance between home, away and neutral games along with the caliber of opponents as they build a schedule. How competitive they expect their own team to be also plays a part in what games are ultimately finalized.
“I felt like this year’s schedule is one of our most difficult,” Binford said, “but this is also one of the most-prepared (teams) for it, based on last year’s team and how we finished.”
The scheduling process also takes into consideration effects a game will have on the team’s NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) ranking. That evaluation metric involves strength of opponents, locations of games, outcomes and net efficiencies.
There are over 360 Division I men’s and women’s basketball teams, and wins that have the most impact on NET rankings are those in the top 50 or top 100.
“You don’t always have that luxury,” Binford said. “You don’t always have that opportunity to say, ‘I want to play this opponent and this opponent and this opponent.’”
Convincing those teams to play is another battle, so the process involves some give and take.
“Part of it is you can be as strategic as you want,” Binford said, “and part of it is if you can get the home games you’re going to take them.”
In the latest NET rankings (though Dec. 23), MSU’s women have the second-highest mark of the Big Sky schools at 117, behind only Sacramento State at 100. So far, MSU’s opponents have earned an average NET ranking of 156.3. That figure is strengthened by games against LSU (2), South Dakota State (57) and Wyoming (103) but is also dragged down by San Jose State (285), North Texas (230) and Nevada (231).
The combined record of MSU’s non-conference opponents entering Wednesday was 78-62, but NET rankings only consider games against Division I opponents. Taking those out, MSU’s opponents are 60-62. Losses to North Texas and Abilene Christian (191) don’t help MSU’s NET ranking so far, but a win over Eastern Washington — the Big Sky’s fourth-best NET ranking team (145) — on Saturday could bolster it some. The Bobcats open conference play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Idaho, which is ranked 247th and eighth among Big Sky teams.
The Montana State men begin Big Sky play at 7 p.m. Thursday against Idaho at Worthington Arena. The men’s team is ranked 124th in the latest NET rankings (through Dec. 25), the highest of the Big Sky teams. At least part of that is probably due to being the only conference team with a record over .500 as league play begins this week.
The Bobcats may be 7-6 overall, but they are just 5-6 overall in the eyes of the NET rankings because the wins over Warner Pacific and Northwest Indian College are not included.
WPU’s game at Montana State was an exhibition for the Knights, so it’s not included in their overall record. And the schedule for NWIC is not fully up to date. So disregarding those non-DI teams, MSU’s non-conference opponents have a combined record of 87-57, but that record drops to 67-57 when taking out all of their non-Division I wins.
When using just Division I teams as the barometer, MSU’s opponents have an average NET ranking of 152.2. That figure is boosted by Arizona (7), Oregon (71), Middle Tennessee State (104) and GCU (120). The Bobcats’ lowest-ranked opponents so far have been UNC Greensboro (201), Omaha (269) and North Dakota (279).
It’s possible, with a dominating run through conference play and the ensuing conference tournament, that the MSU women could improve from the No. 16 seed they earned in the NCAA Tournament a season ago. The men would have to be even more dominating to bump themselves up from last season’s No. 14 seed. A strong NET ranking helps with that, but only so much progress can be made going forward against Big Sky teams.
In a one-bid league like the Big Sky, the surest and only way of reaching the NCAA Tournament is through winning the conference tournament. Ultimately, MSU’s teams would like to reach that stage again, be more competitive and perhaps even win. A strong NET ranking could help predict how likely the Bobcats are to do that.
But to even get there, they have to take care of business during the most important part of the regular season, and that starts Thursday with games against Idaho.
Binford and Sprinkle are hopeful that their teams’ rigorous non-conference schedules helped prepare them for what’s ahead. It’s all been by design.
“It’s been challenging, and our kids have even used the word ‘exposed,’” Binford said. “They’ve really exposed some things early on for us that we had to get better at that maybe we wouldn’t have identified until we got deeper into conference (play). As much as (some losses) hurt early on in the season, we’re hoping that it pays off as we get into the year.”
