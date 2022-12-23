Montana St Arizona Basketball

TOP: Montana State guard Patrick McMahon blocks a shot by Arizona guard Cedric Henderson Jr. on Tuesday in Tucson, Arizona. ABOVE: McMahon fights for a rebound against Grand Canyon’s Ray Harrison on Nov. 7 in Phoenix.

 AP

Patrick McMahon has chosen to wear compression tights during games this season, so Montana State fans may not see the tattoo on his left leg. There, vertically on his calf, are the numbers 907, the area code for McMahon’s native Alaska.

He got the tattoo in the summer after his senior year at Colony High School in Palmer. He would soon be on his way to Bozeman to start his college career, but he wanted to take a little piece of the 49th state with him.

“Where I come from, I like to represent that a lot. Just representing Alaska,” McMahon said. “The basketball scene is really big there. It’s hard to get recognition just because we’re far away. I like to just represent.”


MSU men vs GCU (copy)

Montana State’s Patrick McMahon fights for a rebound against Grand Canyon’s Ray Harrison on Nov. 7 in Phoenix.
Montana State Men's Hoops Practice (copy)
Montana State’s Patrick McMahon practices on Nov. 22 at Worthington Arena.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

