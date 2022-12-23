Patrick McMahon has chosen to wear compression tights during games this season, so Montana State fans may not see the tattoo on his left leg. There, vertically on his calf, are the numbers 907, the area code for McMahon’s native Alaska.
He got the tattoo in the summer after his senior year at Colony High School in Palmer. He would soon be on his way to Bozeman to start his college career, but he wanted to take a little piece of the 49th state with him.
“Where I come from, I like to represent that a lot. Just representing Alaska,” McMahon said. “The basketball scene is really big there. It’s hard to get recognition just because we’re far away. I like to just represent.”
MSU fans and opponents may not see much of McMahon’s tattoo, but they’re seeing a lot more of McMahon himself in his sophomore season. After playing just 104 total minutes last year, McMahon surpassed that by the seventh game of the 2022-23 season.
Following the graduations of Amin Adamu and Abdul Mohamed from last year’s team, the Bobcats are filling those guard/wing positions with a larger rotation of players, which now includes McMahon.
Without the ball in his hands, McMahon’s game closely mirrors Mohamed’s as a rangy 6-foot-7 defender of multiple positions who can also track down rebounds. When he has the ball, McMahon draws from Adamu’s silky skill set as he slices through defenses and works to create his shot at any level of the floor.
“He’s kind of a mix of Abdul and Amin. He can really get downhill and finish,” head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “He’s athletic, but he’s like Abdul where he’s a really good player on the perimeter and a glue guy who makes everybody better because he can pass, he can screen, he’s got a really good feel for the game. He’s just going to keep getting better and better and better.”
McMahon scored just 42 points and had 19 rebounds last season while averaging five minutes per game. He’s up to averaging 17 minutes per game, and he’s appeared in every contest. He’s scored 67 points and grabbed 26 rebounds so far this season.
They’re modest numbers still, but he’s been given the opportunity for more playing time and he is making the most of it.
“They had so much experience. They taught me a lot, like how to play the right way,” McMahon said of Mohamed and Adamu. “Just learning from them was huge. Being able to take over for them after they leave, that’s my goal right now.”
So far, so good in that regard. McMahon’s positional versatility allows him to get into games earlier and stay in games longer. His teammates are quick to point out all he can do.
“Pat is a Swiss Army knife. He can do everything,” point guard Darius Brown II said. “He can play the four for us. He can rebound when we really need him to. We can put him on the wing, and he can be a bigger guard for us and post up when we need him to.”
McMahon’s days of doing a little bit of everything date back to his days at Colony, where he was a three-year starter. He ended his prep career with more than 1,700 points, and he was named the Alaska Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior after averaging 27 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks per game while shooting 57% overall and 39% on 3-pointers.
Despite an impressive body of work, it was difficult to get recruited solely because of where he lived.
“It’s hard because film is pretty much all coaches can see on you unless they fly out, which is rare,” McMahon said.
“During the summer, my parents would pay a bunch of money for me to go to these tournaments and stuff (in the Lower 48).”
McMahon eventually got on MSU’s radar through the recommendation of Ryan Orton, an assistant coach at the University of Alaska-Anchorage, McMahon said. Orton gave McMahon’s name to Sprinkle as one to keep an eye on.
Now, less than two years into his college career, McMahon is a valuable player off the bench for the defending Big Sky Conference champion.
“Patty is an underrated passer and ball-handler,” Sprinkle said. “Patty isn’t doing anything he couldn’t do last year. He’s more comfortable because he’s a year into the system, (and) it’s just we had really good players last year who were seniors, and you’ve got to pay your dues, which he did and now he’s taking advantage of the opportunity.”
The finest game of McMahon’s season so far came Dec. 8 in a home win over St. Thomas, when he went 6 of 6 from the field, including 2 of 2 on 3-pointers, for a career-high 14 points. He added three rebounds and one steal. More recently, he played a career-high 25 minutes in a loss at Arizona on Tuesday.
He’s averaging 5.2 points and two rebounds per game while shooting 53.8% from the field. He is a low-volume shooter from 3-point range, but he has hit 6 of 11 this year (54.5%).
McMahon said he wants to continue “being aggressive attacking the rim. Especially with my length and height, it’s something that’s hard to guard.”
In addition to grabbing more rebounds, he added that he wants to be more “consistent” with his jump shot and become a better one-on-one defender to really take his game to the next level.
“I think I’m pretty good off the ball, just being in the right spot,” McMahon said of his defense, “but I need to get better on the ball.”
Like his other teammates who returned from last season’s 27-8 team, McMahon has been driven this year by the feeling of an NCAA Tournament appearance.
“Knowing what it’s like to win at the highest level. Now, I know what it takes to get there,” he said. “That experience is going to help me the rest of my career here at Montana State, just knowing what it takes to achieve our goal that we want to achieve every year.”
In that first round game against Texas Tech in March in San Diego, McMahon subbed in with 12 minutes, 22 seconds remaining in the second half. He played just eight minutes, but he packed a lot into that time.
In his first three minutes, McMahon hit a 3-pointer and a jumper in the paint. Later, he had a block and hit two free throws to give him seven points.
McMahon is “from the snow,” as Alaskan and some Canadian hoopers like to say. At the NCAA Tournament, he was a world away from the high school gyms of his home state, but he showed why Alaskan players deserve to be found.
On the brightest stage of his young career, he did just a little bit of everything.
