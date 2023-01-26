The Montana State men’s basketball team defeated Portland State on the road Thursday evening without the services of Jubrile Belo in the second half.
The 6-foot-9 forward scored 11 points in the first half but was unavailable after halftime after tearing the webbing between his fingers, according to head coach Danny Sprinkle.
“It just started gushing blood in the timeout,” Sprinkle said. “It literally started shooting all over him. He got it stitched up and we’ll see more tomorrow.”
Without Belo, MSU had to find ways to hold on to its slim halftime lead. The Bobcats went on a late 10-0 run and held the Vikings without a field goal for over six minutes down the stretch, leading to a 75-66 win.
Sprinkle was unsure after the game what the injury might mean for Belo’s availability for Saturday’s game at Sacramento State.
Several Bobcats (14-8, 7-2 Big Sky) stepped up in his absence on Thursday, though. RaeQuan Battle had 19 points to lead the team, and Caleb Fuller had a season-high 18 points. Great Osobor contributed 17 points and 10 rebounds to the winning effort.
In addition to Belo’s absence, the Bobcats had to navigate foul trouble for point guard Darius Brown II. He eventually fouled out with two points, two rebounds, five assists and four turnovers. Robert Ford III, his primary backup, had three points (all on free throws) to go with eight rebounds and five assists. Tyler Patterson’s five points rounded out the scoring for the Bobcats.
“That’s what you’re supposed to do. That’s why you’re a team,” Sprinkle said. “It’s no different than Jubrile fouling out of a game. I trust every player on our roster.”
Belo and Fuller combined to score the first eight points for the Bobcats. Fuller matched Belo’s 11 points in the first half, helping MSU to a 36-34 halftime lead.
The Vikings hit 4 of 11 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes and outrebounded the Bobcats 18-12 in that same span.
Montana State dominated the final five minutes of the first half, however. The Vikings racked up nine second-chance points and seven points off turnovers to start the game, building a six-point lead at 31-25. But their offense went cold right before halftime. They missed five of their last six shots as the Bobcats went on an 11-3 run to close the half.
In that finishing sequence, Fuller scored inside and then hit two free throws; Belo added a pair of foul shots; and Osobor converted a three-point play and dunked.
Osobor had seven points at halftime. He, Fuller and Belo combined to go 11 of 15 from the field for 29 of MSU’s first-half points.
“Caleb, I thought, was tremendous,” Sprinkle said. “Great really stepped up in the second half and got some huge rebounds.”
Late in the second half, Portland State (9-12, 3-5) had trouble taking advantage of its defensive stops with points on the other end. While MSU’s offense went through a scoreless two and a half minutes, the Vikings added just four points on free throws to cut MSU’s lead to two, at 61-59 with 3 minutes, 52 seconds left.
Battle sparked the 10-0 run with a dunk and a 3-pointer. In the second half alone, he hit three 3-pointers and hit all three free throw attempts after being fouled on another attempt.
Fuller hit a turnaround jumper before Battle’s trio of free throws to complete the run that finally created some separation.
Portland State would get within nine three more times but never closer. Sprinkle was always wary, though.
“You can be up 15 points, and you’re not safe,” he said. “Portland State is hard to play against because they fly around and they play so hard.”
Vikings point guard Cameron Parker, a transfer from the University of Montana, almost willed his team to a victory with 19 of his 23 points coming in the second half.
“He’s so good with the ball in his hands. He’s so hard to guard,” Sprinkle said of Parker. “We even had problems with him last year when he was at Montana. You put him in a middle pick and roll and he’s such a dynamic passer. He poses a lot of problems.”
Hunter Woods had 11 points as Portland State’s second-leading scorer.
Montana State will next face Sacramento State at 8 p.m. MT on Saturday.
