MSU UM MBB (copy)
Montana State's Great Osobor, left, and RaeQuan Battle celebrate after a play against Montana on Saturday at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula. 

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

The Montana State men’s basketball team defeated Portland State on the road Thursday evening without the services of Jubrile Belo in the second half.

The 6-foot-9 forward scored 11 points in the first half but was unavailable after halftime after tearing the webbing between his fingers, according to head coach Danny Sprinkle.

“It just started gushing blood in the timeout,” Sprinkle said. “It literally started shooting all over him. He got it stitched up and we’ll see more tomorrow.”


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

