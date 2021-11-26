Abdul Mohamed's career-high 25 points lifts Montana State men past Portland By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Nov 26, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Montana State’s Abdul Mohamed takes the ball to the net against Yellowstone Christian on Nov. 3 at Worthington Arena. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Abdul Mohamed led four Montana State players in double-figure scoring with a career-high 25 points on Friday against Portland, helping the Bobcats halt a two-game losing streak.MSU had trouble earlier this season holding on to late leads at Colorado and New Mexico, but the Bobcats closed out properly against the Pilots in a 69-66 victory at the Cardinal Thanksgiving Invitational hosted by Incarnate Word in San Antonio."Our guys, they didn't get rattled at the end of the game," Bobcats head coach Danny Sprinkle said. "They just kept playing. We executed down the stretch, made some free throws. We got the ball where we wanted to offensively, even on shots we didn't make." MSU led 34-33 at halftime against Portland and narrowly outscored the Pilots 35-33 in the second half to move to 2-3 this season. The Bobcats continue play in San Antonio at 10:30 a.m. Saturday against UIW and 11 a.m. Sunday against Southeast Missouri.A Jubrile Belo dunk with 2 minutes, 2 seconds to play in the game put the Bobcats ahead for good at 63-62. After a Portland miss on the other end, Mohamed hit a 3-pointer for a four-point lead.Pilots guard Mike Meadows — a newcomer from Eastern Washington along with first-year head coach Shantay Legans — followed with a jumper to get back within 66-64. Mohamed turned the ball over on MSU’s next possession but blocked a shot by Moses Wood with 46 seconds left.Following a series of fouls in the final moments, Mohamed went 3 for 4 at the free-throw line to keep MSU ahead. Portland’s Kristian Sjolund caught an inbounds pass with 4.5 seconds remaining but his 3-point attempt from the left wing hit the back of the rim and fell out as time expired.“We were going to foul if they threw it back away from the basket,” Sprinkle said of the final play, “and they kind of knew that. That’s why they ran the play where they threw it right to the kid and he just caught it and shot it. When he’s in his motion, you can’t foul him. Otherwise they’re getting three free throws, which we don’t want. You have to be particular with that, and we worked on that.”Mohamed’s 25 points topped his previous career high of 18 points on Feb. 4 last season at Weber State. His previous high this season was 16 at CU. Against the Pilots, he shot 7 of 10 overall and 4 of 5 from 3-point range. He added seven points at the foul line on eight attempts. “He was phenomenal all game. He got us off to a great start, hitting some 3s,” Sprinkle said. “He kind of put everybody else at ease a little bit and relaxed. His leadership and his positive mentality and attitude, just his energy every day is exactly what this team needs. He’s our leader.”Wood paced Portland with 22 points, and Tyler Robertson — another EWU transfer — followed with 16.Mohamed was backed up in the scoring column by Amin Adamu’s 15, Belo’s 12 and Xavier Bishop’s 10.Adamu scored 12 of his points after halftime, helping to quell any Pilots comeback attempts.“Every time Jubrile caught it, (Adamu’s defender) was sitting in the paint or double-teaming,” Sprinkle said, “so Amin did a great job of moving without the basketball and cutting to the rim and he had some huge baskets in the second half at the rim.”One of Adamu’s buckets broke a 38-38 tie with 13:58 to play and ignited a 7-0 Bobcats run.Portland answered, though, with a 12-2 stretch over the next three minutes to go ahead 50-47. That run was capped by a 3-pointer and two free throws by Robertson. MSU's own 12-2 run put the Bobcats back ahead 59-52 with 6:05 left. They withstood one more Portland threat down the stretch, which concluded with a three-point play by Robertson to take a 62-61 lead with 2:15 to play.Belo's dunk followed and the last of Mohamed's clutch points followed to earn Montana State its first win away from home this season. Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. 