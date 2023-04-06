Washington Gonzaga Basketball

Washington forward Jackson Grant secures a rebound against Gonzaga on Dec. 9 in Spokane, Wash.

 Associated Press

The Montana State men’s basketball program received a commitment on Wednesday from Jackson Grant, a 6-foot-10 forward who played the last two seasons at the University of Washington.

Grant announced his commitment via his Twitter account. As of Thursday evening, MSU had not yet officially announced his signing.

Originally from Olympia, Washington, Grant was a McDonald’s All-American as a senior at Olympia High School, and he was named Washington’s Gatorade Player of the Year for boys basketball in 2020-21. He was considered by ESPN to be the No. 42 prospect in the country in the Class of 2021 and the No. 2 prospect out of Washington.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

