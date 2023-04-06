The Montana State men’s basketball program received a commitment on Wednesday from Jackson Grant, a 6-foot-10 forward who played the last two seasons at the University of Washington.
Grant announced his commitment via his Twitter account. As of Thursday evening, MSU had not yet officially announced his signing.
Originally from Olympia, Washington, Grant was a McDonald’s All-American as a senior at Olympia High School, and he was named Washington’s Gatorade Player of the Year for boys basketball in 2020-21. He was considered by ESPN to be the No. 42 prospect in the country in the Class of 2021 and the No. 2 prospect out of Washington.
Grant played in 25 games with the Huskies his freshman season, averaging 6.5 minutes, 1.1 points and 1.5 rebounds per game. According to The Seattle Times, head coach Mike Hopkins said Grant tested positive for COVID-19 that season and lost 10-15 pounds during his illness.
Grant planned to redshirt this past season, according to the Times, but center Franck Kepnang was lost for the year with an injury on Dec. 1. To add depth to the lineup, Grant made his season debut three days later.
He ended up playing just 86 minutes across 14 games in his sophomore season. He had seven total points and 21 total rebounds.
“When Franck went down, he made a selfless decision to do whatever he could to help the team,” Hopkins told the Times during the season. “Has we played as well as he’s wanted to? No. Has he played as well as we wanted? No. But he’s a heckuva player that’s just trying to find his way. Everybody has a different path. It’s been a little up and down for Jackson, especially this year.”
Grant’s best statistical game this past season came when he had four points, six rebounds, one block, one steal and one assist in 13 minutes against Idaho State on Dec. 17. He also had two points and five rebounds in 14 minutes on Dec. 9 at Gonzaga. His career high of seven points at Washington came in his second game as a freshman against Northern Arizona.
Grant becomes the third Washington-born player on MSU’s roster, joining Tyler Patterson (Snoqualmie) and RaeQuan Battle (Tulalip). Battle also spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Washington before transferring to MSU.
