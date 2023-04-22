Let the news come to you

For the second consecutive week Montana State’s track and field teams went in different directions in search of competition and ideal weather.

Montana State distance standouts Ben Perrin and Matthew Richtman found what they were looking for at the Payton Jordan Invitational in Stanford, Calif., while a handful of MSU throwers were able to post marks at the Montana Open in Missoula, as another Bobcat group was sidelined by lightning at the EKU Rick Erdmann Twilight Invitational in Richmond, Ky.

The latter Bobcat group were able to compete Saturday in the men’s 3,000 meters steeplechase. MSU’s Duncan Hamilton placed first in 8 minutes, 25.17 seconds and his teammate Rob McManus placed fourth (8:42.93). Levi Taylor placed eighth (8:54.85) and Owen Smith placed 10th (9:05.69).


