For the second consecutive week Montana State’s track and field teams went in different directions in search of competition and ideal weather.
Montana State distance standouts Ben Perrin and Matthew Richtman found what they were looking for at the Payton Jordan Invitational in Stanford, Calif., while a handful of MSU throwers were able to post marks at the Montana Open in Missoula, as another Bobcat group was sidelined by lightning at the EKU Rick Erdmann Twilight Invitational in Richmond, Ky.
The latter Bobcat group were able to compete Saturday in the men’s 3,000 meters steeplechase. MSU’s Duncan Hamilton placed first in 8 minutes, 25.17 seconds and his teammate Rob McManus placed fourth (8:42.93). Levi Taylor placed eighth (8:54.85) and Owen Smith placed 10th (9:05.69).
Perrin and Richtman were the only Bobcats at Stanford. Perrin placed 12th in the 5,000 meters in 13:39.45. The time was the fifth fastest in the Big Sky Conference this spring and ranks second on MSU’s performance list behind Duncan Hamilton’s 13:31.12 set last week at the Bryan Clay Invitational. Federico Bruno of Argentina won the Payton Jordan 5000m title in 13:11.57.
Richtman finished 13th in the 10,000 meters with a time of 29:29.83. Isai Rodriguez of Oklahoma State won the race in 28:20.93.
Furdyk won the hammer throw at the Montana Open with a toss of 183 feet, 11 inches (56.05 meters). Four Bobcats finished in the top five, including Elijah Jackman, third, 164-10 (50.25), Carter Slade, fourth, 164-04 (50.10), and Ryan McCartney, fifth, 163-03 (49.76).
Leah Klein finished second in the women’s hammer with a mark of 172-08 (52.46), while Jenavieve Lynch posted a throw of 120-0 (36.59). In the javelin, Gracey Carter placed second with a throw of 139-09 (42.61).
