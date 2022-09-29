Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Montana State women’s golf team placed second out of nine teams at Eastern Washington’s Eagle Invitational with an 883 (294-291-298) Wednesday at the par-72, 6,000-yard Indian Canyon Golf Course.

The Bobcats’ three-round score is the best single-round tournament score in program history. Weber State won the team title with an 879 (291-301-287), shooting a 1-under 287 as a team on the final day to pull ahead of MSU. Not only that, redshirt sophomore Scarlet Weidig Velazquez won her second-straight individual title with a 1-under-215 (70-71-74).

Portland State (900), Eastern Washington (903) and Utah Tech (907) rounded out the top five teams.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you