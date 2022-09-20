Bolstered by Scarlet Weidig Velazquez’s individual title and Lauren Greeny finishing in a tie for fifth place, the Montana State women’s golf team placed second on the final day of Weber State’s Kelsey Chugg Invitational on Tuesday.
As a team, the Bobcats shot a 900 (295-306-299) at the par-72 Wolf Creek Resort, finishing four strokes ahead of third-place Omaha and five strokes behind Creighton, which won the team title with an 895 (296-296-303).
“I am super proud of these six ladies,” head coach Brittany Basye said. “They all contributed in this tournament in one way or another. I am excited for this program and the direction I believe we are going in.”
After ending day one in a tie for first place, Weidig Velazquez wrapped up the final round by shooting a 1-under 71 at the par-72 course. Her three-round score of 216 (74-71-71) is tied for the third-best 54-hole tournament score at Montana State, plus her win is the 16th in program history.
“This win reminded me of why I play golf,” Weidig Velazquez said. “I love the adrenaline rush, when your hands are shaking and you feel the blood pumping. The win was something very big for me. It’s very emotional, but it’s amazing.”
Weidig Velazquez shot five birdies on the back nine — including on each of the final three holes — to finish with 11 birdies in the tournament. Yet the redshirt sophomore battled back from shooting a double bogey and a triple bogey in the front nine, which put eventual runner-up Katherine Lemke of Creighton and third place finisher Meghan Singh of Eastern Washington within striking distance.
To fend off the field, Weidig Velazquez needed to show some resolve on a part of the course that gave her some challenges in the first two rounds.
“The back nine is actually not my favorite,” Weidig Velazquez said. “There were a couple of holes that made me uncomfortable on the back nine in the previous rounds, but in those moments where I was doubting myself, I asked myself, ‘What if I hit it great?’ I told myself that I was all in for the rest of the tournament.”
Her change in approach paid off. Weidig Velazquez birdied the 11th hole, was “an inch away” from a birdie on the 12th, then notched another birdie on a difficult 13th hole when she hoped to finish the hole with an even par. Back-to-back birdies on 16 and 17 put some distance between her and the field.
Once she reached the final hole, she had a four-stroke lead.
“This is a very special win for Scarlet,” Basye said. “She has been working hard and she finished very strong. What a great win for her and for her parents to watch.”
Elsewhere in the lineup, Montana State was the only team to place two golfers in the top five. Greeny shot an eagle on the final hole — her second of the tournament — to finish in a three-way tie for fifth place with Utah Tech’s Brooke Gelinas and Weber State’s Jessica Zelasko. After tying the school record with a 67 in the first round on Monday, Greeny finished with a 223 (67-78-78), which was the second-best score by a true freshman in the tournament.
“I’m really glad Lauren shot that 67 (in round one),” Weidig Velazquez said of her teammate. “She now knows she can do it, and she has a lot of potential.”
Moving up 16 spots in the final round, senior Kameryn Basye tied for 30th by shooting a 233 (79-81-73). Basye shot an even-par on eight of her last nine holes to finish with a 1-over 73 in the final round — the second-best final round score for the Bobcats.
Cora Rosanova finished in a four-way tie for 35th with a 234 (75-80-79), carding five birdies in her second time at the Kelsey Chugg Invitational.
In her collegiate debut, Maddie Montoya finished in 47th place with a 240 (86-77-77). Montoya played better as the tournament progressed, and birdies on the last two holes helped her tie her lowest tournament round.
Playing as an individual, Jordan Briggs tied for 51st by shooting 86-77-81. She finished with eight birdies in the tournament and two during the final round.
“I think every girl on this team has potential,” Weidig Velazquez said. “I think we’re starting to see that and we’re realizing what we are capable of doing as a team. I think it’s cool that we’re helping each other out, motivating each other to practice more and do more than everybody else.”
As a team, Montana State finished ahead of all four Big Sky Conference competitors: Weber State placed fourth with a 906 (298-308-300), Eastern Washington was fifth with a 915 (310-310-295), Montana placed eighth and Idaho State finished in 10th.
“This is a special group of ladies and I couldn’t be prouder,” Basye said. “We have work yet to do and we will get better.”
The Bobcats will compete at Eastern Washington University’s Eagle Invitational, held at Indian Canyon Golf Course in Spokane, Wash. from Sept. 26-28.
