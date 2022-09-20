Let the news come to you

Bolstered by Scarlet Weidig Velazquez’s individual title and Lauren Greeny finishing in a tie for fifth place, the Montana State women’s golf team placed second on the final day of Weber State’s Kelsey Chugg Invitational on Tuesday.

As a team, the Bobcats shot a 900 (295-306-299) at the par-72 Wolf Creek Resort, finishing four strokes ahead of third-place Omaha and five strokes behind Creighton, which won the team title with an 895 (296-296-303).

“I am super proud of these six ladies,” head coach Brittany Basye said. “They all contributed in this tournament in one way or another. I am excited for this program and the direction I believe we are going in.”

