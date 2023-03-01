Let the news come to you

The Montana State women’s golf team re-wrote a slew of program records as it wrapped up the GCU Invitational, held at the par-72, 6,100-yard GCU Golf Course on Tuesday in Phoenix. 

Led by Scarlet Weidig Velazquez tying for the lowest three-round score of the invitational with an 8-under 208 (69-71-68), Montana State carded its lowest round in program history with a 1-under 287. Thursday’s results helped the Bobcats shoot a program-low 882, besting the 883-stroke tournament the Bobcats had at the Eagle Invitational last September.

“I’m super proud of everyone's play and finishing of the round today,” Montana State head coach Brittany Basye said. “We always talk about finishing strong and everyone did that today. We are seeing scores that reflect hard work and smart play. They should be proud of their effort today.”


