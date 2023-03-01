The Montana State women’s golf team re-wrote a slew of program records as it wrapped up the GCU Invitational, held at the par-72, 6,100-yard GCU Golf Course on Tuesday in Phoenix.
Led by Scarlet Weidig Velazquez tying for the lowest three-round score of the invitational with an 8-under 208 (69-71-68), Montana State carded its lowest round in program history with a 1-under 287. Thursday’s results helped the Bobcats shoot a program-low 882, besting the 883-stroke tournament the Bobcats had at the Eagle Invitational last September.
“I’m super proud of everyone's play and finishing of the round today,” Montana State head coach Brittany Basye said. “We always talk about finishing strong and everyone did that today. We are seeing scores that reflect hard work and smart play. They should be proud of their effort today.”
For the third time in her short, yet illustrious, Montana State career, Weidig Velazquez strung together three of the best rounds of golf in program history — her 4-under 68 on Tuesday was tied for the second-best round in program history, plus her 3-under 69 in Monday’s opening round was tied for the ninth-best — en route to tying the best three-round score of the day. She eagled on her final hole, giving her an 8-under 208 (69-71-68) that put her in a three-person playoff for medalist honors.
“Starting the hole, I told myself to focus on the little things as I went to my driver,” Weidig Velazquez said. “Then as soon as that ball went to the green, I knew I was going to make that putt.”
Although she felt pleased by closing out the three-round tournament with her first eagle of the 2023 calendar year, Weidig Velazquez didn’t know she actually moved up to a three-way tie for first with that shot.
“Once I got the message that I was in a three-team playoff, I thought that was pretty sick to know I eagled the hole for a chance to win the tournament,” Weidig Velazquez “That’s some big golf.”
Weidig Velazquez would fall short in the three-person playoff between GCU’s Tagiralani Luafalealo (8-under 208) and Louisiana Monroe’s Alessia Mengoni. Luafalealo would win out to earn medalist honors.
Freshman Maddie Montoya closed out her tournament with an even-par 72 to give her a three-round score of a 4-over 220 (72-76-72), which was tied for 26th place. Senior Kameryn Basye moved up 10 positions on the final day with an even-par 72 that helped give her a three-round score of a 7-over 223. She carded five birdies — including three on the back nine — to tie for 41st place. Lauren Greeny and Jordan Briggs tied for 73rd with three-round scores of 17-over 233.
“Our team mentality right now is so strong and so good,” Weidig Velazquez said. “Pretty soon, we’re going to be winning and placing in the top five at a lot of events. Everybody did very well today, but we know we can do better. Seeing everybody’s scores is exciting to know what we can possibly become.”
“It’s so cool to have a team that supports you like that,” Weidig Velazquez added.
Overall, the Bobcats’ score of 18-over 882 (296-299-287) was ninth out of 17 teams and was the second-best among five Big Sky Conference schools in attendance. The University of Louisiana Monroe won the team title with a tournament record 19-under 845 (284-283-278).
“We still need to find our complete games and being outside on grass will help,” Basye said. “The rust of winter is slowly working its way out.”
Next up for the Bobcats is the University of Hawai’i’s Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational, held at the Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, HI (Oahu) on March 6-7.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.