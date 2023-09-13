Let the news come to you

The Montana State women’s golf team wrapped up its season-opening tournament in record-breaking fashion on Tuesday morning, shooting a 10-under 278 to end its stay at the Timpanogos Collegiate Classic in Provo, Utah.

The total of 278 recorded by the starting lineup of Lauren Greeny, Scarlet Weidig Velazquez, Eva Heinz, Jordan Briggs and Maddie Montoya smashed the previous team record 18-hole round of 286, set by last year’s squad at the Big Sky Championship on April 18, the Bobcats’ last outing.

Montana State remarkably rallied from a disappointing 18-over-par round on Monday to finish with a 10-under-par round on Tuesday, a 28-stroke difference.


