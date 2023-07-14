Let the news come to you

Attacking a mountainous, difficult course in demanding heat and competing against some of the world’s best, Montana State junior golfer Scarlet Weidig Velazquez placed seventh at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games last week, held in San Salvador, El Salvador.

Velazquez entered the tournament as the lone competitor from Costa Rica, earning a spot in the Olympic-qualifying event thanks to her status as the top-ranked golfer from her home country.

The native of Belen Heredia, Costa Rica, was participating in the event for the third time, an opportunity she treasured greatly for the opportunity to don the flag on her sleeve.


