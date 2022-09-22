Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Following her individual title at the 2022 Kelsey Chugg Invitational on Tuesday, Montana State women's golf redshirt sophomore Scarlet Weidig Velazquez was named Co-Big Sky Women's Golfer of the Week by the conference office.

This is Weidig Velazquez's first conference award and the first for the program since Kameryn Basye was named Co-Big Sky Women's Golfer of the Week on Feb. 16, 2022. Weidig Velazquez split the award with Sacramento State junior Jennifer Koga, who won the Coeur d'Alene Collegiate on Tuesday.

In Weidig Velazquez's collegiate debut, she won the 54-hole tournament with an even-par 216 (74-71-71) at the par-72 Wolf Creek Resort in Eden, Utah, on Sept. 19-20. Her three-round score was not only tied for the third-best 54-hole tournament score at Montana State, but also the 16th individual win in program history.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you