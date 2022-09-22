Following her individual title at the 2022 Kelsey Chugg Invitational on Tuesday, Montana State women's golf redshirt sophomore Scarlet Weidig Velazquez was named Co-Big Sky Women's Golfer of the Week by the conference office.
This is Weidig Velazquez's first conference award and the first for the program since Kameryn Basye was named Co-Big Sky Women's Golfer of the Week on Feb. 16, 2022. Weidig Velazquez split the award with Sacramento State junior Jennifer Koga, who won the Coeur d'Alene Collegiate on Tuesday.
In Weidig Velazquez's collegiate debut, she won the 54-hole tournament with an even-par 216 (74-71-71) at the par-72 Wolf Creek Resort in Eden, Utah, on Sept. 19-20. Her three-round score was not only tied for the third-best 54-hole tournament score at Montana State, but also the 16th individual win in program history.
On day one, Weidig Velazquez moved up to tie for first with her teammate Lauren Greeny after the first two rounds. In the final round, Weidig Velazquez shot five birdies on the back nine — including on each of the final three holes — to finish with a 71, which was four strokes ahead of the field. She carded a total of 11 birdies in the tournament. Her win helped the Bobcats place second as a team with a 900 (295-306-299).
Weidig Velazquez and the Bobcats will compete at Eastern Washington University's Eagle Invitational, held at Indian Canyon Golf Course in Spokane, Wash. from Sept. 26-28.
