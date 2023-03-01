For the third time this season, Scarlet Weidig Velazquez earned the Big Sky Women’s Golfer of the Week award for leading the Montana State women’s golf team at the GCU Invitational this week.
The award marks the third Big Sky Women’s Golfer of the Week accolade of Weidig Velazquez’s career, which ranks second behind Kelly Gillum’s (2004-09) four weekly awards. During the fall season, Weidig Velazquez was named the Big Sky Golfer of the Week after winning the Eagle Invitational and the Kelsey Chugg Invitational.
This past weekend at the GCU Invitational in Phoenix, Weidig Velazquez tied for the lowest three-round score of the invitational with an 8-under 208 (69-71-68), setting up a three-person playoff for medalist honors. Although Weidig Velazquez finished as the runner-up, she helped the Bobcats rewrite the record books with the lowest 54-hole tournament team score (882) and single-round team score (287) in program history.
Individually, Weidig Velazquez’s GCU Invitational was one for the record books. Her 208 not only tied the best 54-hole tournament score in program history, but also included three of the top 25 individual rounds in program history. Her 4-under 68 on the final round is tied for the second-best at MSU, her opening round 3-under 69 is tied for ninth best and her 1-under 71 is tied for 25th.
Weidig Velazquez and the Bobcats will head to the University of Hawai’i’s Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational, held at the Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, HI (Oahu) on March 6-7. Links to live results and tournament information will be uploaded to the women’s golf team’s schedule page on msubobcats.com.
