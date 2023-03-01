Let the news come to you

For the third time this season, Scarlet Weidig Velazquez earned the Big Sky Women’s Golfer of the Week award for leading the Montana State women’s golf team at the GCU Invitational this week.

The award marks the third Big Sky Women’s Golfer of the Week accolade of Weidig Velazquez’s career, which ranks second behind Kelly Gillum’s (2004-09) four weekly awards. During the fall season, Weidig Velazquez was named the Big Sky Golfer of the Week after winning the Eagle Invitational and the Kelsey Chugg Invitational.

This past weekend at the GCU Invitational in Phoenix, Weidig Velazquez tied for the lowest three-round score of the invitational with an 8-under 208 (69-71-68), setting up a three-person playoff for medalist honors. Although Weidig Velazquez finished as the runner-up, she helped the Bobcats rewrite the record books with the lowest 54-hole tournament team score (882) and single-round team score (287) in program history.


