Kameryn Basye at Big Sky tournament

Montana State’s Kameryn Basye hits a drive during the Big Sky women’s golf tournament on April 19, 2022, at Talking Stick Resort Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

 Courtesy of Big Sky Conference

Kameryn Basye and Maddie Montoya were named to the 2022-2023 WGCA All-American Scholar Athlete Team, the Women’s Golf Coaches Association announced late last week.

Basye, who graduated this past May with a degree in business finance, earns All-American Scholar Athlete honors for the fifth straight year. The Bozeman High School product finished her career by finishing tied for fourth at the 2023 Big Sky Conference Championship, one of just 10 Bobcats all-time to finish in the top five at the Big Sky tournament. The daughter of head coach Brittany Basye, Kameryn is a two-time All-Big Sky selection.

Montoya, a rising sophomore majoring in university studies, earns All-American Scholar Athlete honors for the first time in her young career. The native of Boise, Idaho, was one of four Bobcats this season to play in all 24 possible rounds, and finished tied for 16th at the 2023 Big Sky Conference Championship, helping Montana State to a second-place finish, the program’s best result since winning the Big Sky crown in 1995.


