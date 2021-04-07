Hannah Rosanova fired her best 18-hole score for Montana State on Tuesday as the Bobcat women’s golf team completed play at the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club.
Rosanova shot a 4-over-par 76 to card MSU’s best third round score Tuesday. She carded a team-best three birdies during the final set of 18 holes, including back-to-back birdies to close her tournament appearance at the Wyoming-hosted event.
The MSU junior was among a trio of Bozeman natives that led the Bobcats during the 54-hole tournament.
Kameryn Basye ended the meet at the top of Montana State’s lineup by firing a 17-over 233 and tied for 66th overall. Annika Danenhauer tied for 90th by registering a 241 over three rounds. Rosanova finished tied for 93rd by tallying 242 strokes.
Sofia Rodriguez Todd carded her best 18-hole score of the tournament on Tuesday by recording a 79. She tied for 101st with her three-day total of 244. Hailey Oster rounded out MSU’s appearance by tying for 103rd with a 245.
New Mexico State jumped up two spots in the team standings to win the tournament title with an 869 over the two days of action. CSU Fullerton’s Brittany Shin remained on top of the individual standings and earned medalist honors with her 5-under 211. The Bobcats placed 19th in the team standings by totaling 955 strokes during tournament action.
“We had two more rounds of 70s today, now we need to put it all together on the same day,” said Montana State head coach Brittany Basye.
Montana State faced Portland State in a dual matchup Wednesday in Goodyear, Ariz., at the Golf Club of Estrella, but results for that competition were not immediately available. The Bobcats will host the Bobcat Desert Classic on that same course starting on Monday.
