Montana State wrapped up competition at the Big Sky Conference Women’s Golf Championship on Wednesday with a team total of 312 to finish with a team score of 918 over three days of play.
The Bobcats finished in ninth place among the 11 teams competing at Talking Stick Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Northern Arizona took the team title with a three-day score of 872.
MSU’s Jordan Briggs shot a 3-over-par 75 on Wednesday to lead the Bobcats. She finished with a three-round total of 228 to place tied for 25th.
Cora Rosanova shot a 78 to finish tied for 21st (226). Kameryn Basye also shot a 78 and tied for 25th with Briggs and two other players with a score of 228. Hannay Rosanova and Lucia Prieto Romano both carded 81 to finish with scores of 236 (tied for 44th) and 253 (55th), respectively.
Bucks open season with win
The Bozeman Bucks opened their new season Tuesday with a 22-5 win over the Gallatin Valley Outlaws at Heroes Park.
Led by a 4-for-4 performance from center fielder Austin Cooper in the ninth spot in the order, the Bucks tallied 16 hits in their lopsided win. Cooper had two singles and two doubles on his way to scoring twice and driving in three runs.
Max Matteucci hit a solo home run in the fourth inning. He finished with two RBI and four runs scored. Gannon McGarrah (two) and River Smith (three) each tallied multiple hits and drove in three runs apiece. Dillon Coleman went 2 for 3, scored three times and had two RBI. Corbin Holzer tripled, drove in one run and scored twice.
The Bucks scored five runs in the first inning and two in the second. They added 10 in the third to blow the game open.
Michael Armstrong started on the mound and pitched two hitless innings with three walks and one strikeout.
Gallatin tennis teams win over Belgrade
Gallatin’s boys and girls both won matches against Belgrade on Wednesday.
The girls won three singles matches on their way to a 5-3 win. Mal Gregory won 6-2, 0-6, 6-3 over Ava Wagner at No. 2 singles. Ritu Bajwa won 6-0, 6-3 against Lexi Thorn at No. 3, and Alivia Ballenger won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 4.
In doubles play, Sophia Mansour and Olivia Mansour won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 against Fiona Collins and Riley McMahon. Molly O’Connor and Ryan Eddins won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.
Belgrade’s Bella Anderson won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 singles over Gallatin’s Makayla Otey.
Gallatin’s boys won 7-1 over the Panthers. Braeden Butler, Emerson Fry and Kearen Samsel all won their singles matches at the first, third and fourth spots, respectively. Coulter Thorn won for Belgrade at No. 2.
Gallatin also swept doubles play. Jake Farne and Ayden Schonhoff won 6-0, 6-2 over Scott Poppe and Andrew Simon at the top spot, and Will Gram and Nathan Nguyen won 6-3, 6-1 against Kody Jensen and Caleb Bergstrom at No. 2. Dylan Rosenzwieg and Jamie Dahman won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 over Gabe Rorabaugh and Lewis Rorabaugh, and Jonas Overton and Zach Dobbs won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 4 over Tayden Vitt and Noah Winkler.
MSU’s Gatkuoth enters transfer portal
Mareng Gatkuoth became Montana State’s fifth entrant to the transfer portal this offseason on Tuesday.
His apparent departure is unsurprising, as Gatkuoth was rarely with the team at practices and during games for the final three months of the season. He was still technically part of the program, but he was not participating in team activities.
Gatkuoth arrived at MSU late last summer after playing on the South Sudan national team at the FIBA Afrobasket 2021 Tournament held in Rwanda. He missed various offseason workouts and practices, so he was behind on his development upon his return. He also got sick after returning to the United States, and that kept him sidelined longer.
During the season, the 6-foot-6 sophomore had trouble cracking MSU’s lineup. Gatkuoth played just 33 total minutes spread across five games. He scored 16 total points, but they came in just two games. He scored six against South Dakota State on Nov. 17. And on Dec. 22 against SAGU American Indian College Gatkuoth played 12 minutes, hit two 3-pointers on his way to 10 points and finished with four rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal.
He never entered another game for MSU.
Gatkuoth joins Kellen Tynes, Borja Fernandez, Isaac Spears and Jasper Reinalda as outgoing transfers from Montana State.
Hawks softball loses to CMR
Great Falls CMR scored in each inning Tuesday on its way to a 16-1 win over Bozeman.
The Rustlers opened with three runs in the first inning followed by four in the second, five in the third and four more in the fourth.
Anna Toth struck out four and walked two while pitching for the Hawks. Of the 16 runs allowed, 13 were earned.
Izzy Van Tighem hit a home run in the third inning for Bozeman’s only run.
Raptors softball falls to Bison
Gallatin committed six errors in the field Tuesday, helping lead to an 11-5 loss to Great Falls.
Raptors pitcher Olivia Klemann pitched 2⅓ innings and surrendered seven hits, including two home runs, while striking out two and walking three. Of her 10 runs allowed, just two were earned.
As a batter, Klemann went 2 for 4 with a home run. Maddie Coleman also homered and finished with two RBI. Parker Stevens doubled and drove in a run, and Ady Ryles walked three times and had one RBI. Makyah Albrecht and Braxton Gray each also had one hit.
Addie Bleile pitched 3⅓ innings of relief and struck out two and walked two while allowing one earned run. She also went 1 for 4 and scored a run.