Thousands of miles of ocean away, Montana State golfers were thriving before their season began to derail.
The Bobcats were in a key stretch of tournaments. They were competing in the Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational in Hawaii in March and were beginning to find momentum.
Then athletes from different teams began to find out their seasons were altered by the coronavirus pandemic and their classes would be moved online. Members of other conferences were telling teams to return home immediately. MSU golfers knew the coronavirus was beginning to affect them, but they didn’t know how much.
“That’s when everything started hitting the fan and canceling,” MSU women’s golf head coach Brittany Basye said.
One week later, the Big Sky called off spring sports competitions. For Montana State, that meant women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s track and field were done.
MSU’s coaches have learned to grapple with the fallout.
“It was certainly something we would’ve never had expected,” Bobcats director of track and field Lyle Weese said. “There’s been a lot of uncertainties along the way. There’s been a lot of things along the way that’s been really difficult.”
Weese found out MSU’s season was canceled via Twitter while his distance runners were training. By then, he knew the indoor NCAA championships were called off, but he didn’t realize an entire season would be scratched.
Weese, still shocked, had to grasp it quickly. As his athletes returned from their runs in groups of two or three, Weese shared the news with each of them. He knew they would find out as soon as they checked their cellphones after they were done, and he wanted them to hear it directly from him.
Weese called breaking the news to them “a bit of a challenge.”
“They were just getting their bearings and waiting for the reality of it to set in,” Weese said. “Some, hit them right away, and some it took a little bit to sink in that, yeah, we’re not going to have an outdoor track season.”
The NCAA allowed spring athletes an extra year of eligibility if they wanted to return. Montana State director of athletics Leon Costello said of a possible estimated 17 seniors who could come back, about 11 are expecting to take up the opportunity. He’s hoping for that number to be definite by July.
“The coaches that are impacted really stepped up because they felt this was important for the seniors that wanted to be a part of this to come back,” Costello said. “So we worked together to make sure we could make this happen for these seniors and their programs.”
Weese pointed out some athletes had jobs lined up already after college and couldn’t easily return for sports.
He said most of the returning seniors are those who still need to finish their bachelor’s degrees or want to extend their education by adding a second major or applying for a graduate program, which could also affect the final number of returning athletes.
Basye noted a couple of her golfers likely won’t return because they are expecting to student-teach, which would conflict with a golf schedule.
MSU senior Kelly Hooper was anticipating a return to college for engineering, which makes golf more possible. She also wants to pursue professional golf, and Basye pointed out another year of college allows for more time to prepare.
Basye said her golf program can offer six scholarships, but that can be divided up. The team can travel with five, so the Bobcats normally have nine on the roster. With the current incoming recruits and if Hooper returns, Basye said MSU would have 10 golfers next year, which she said would not be a significant problem.
Basye might consider redshirting some golfers, which could free up space on the roster. She was adamant that MSU could find space for the athletes who would seek another year.
“I would never say they couldn’t come back,” Basye said. “I would love to have all my kids back. It’s just a matter of what fits in with their schedule and what we can do.”
Basye pointed out her team would’ve been preparing for conference play in mid-April. Instead, practices were quickly nixed and her players, instead of traveling to compete and practice in warmer climates, are spending their days indoors.
Weese complimented MSU’s athletic department for keeping programs informed as information about the pandemic develops. Weese has also regularly checked in with his team on video conference meetings.
Weese repeatedly called his team resilient for handling it all.
“We go around and let everyone talk and see everyone’s faces,” he said. “I never imagined I would spend so much time on a video conference or Webex meeting in my life.”
Costello said he’s exchanged ideas with other ADs around the conference on how to keep athletes engaged and how to support coaches. Video meeting applications like Webex have provided a means for leaders at MSU to speak to the coaches and for those coaches to relay guidance to athletes.
“We all have the information,” Costello said, “and we’re all in this together.”
Weese has passed time watching Netflix, which he didn’t have before, with his family. But he admitted he would rather be active. And he would especially love to be coaching.
Basye tried to consider what her team’s potential was if the season hadn’t ended abruptly.
“It’s hard to say,” she said. “Who knows what would’ve happened?”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.