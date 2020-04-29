The Big Sky Conference announced Montana State's Kelly Hooper was a member of its all-conference team on Wednesday. She was named to the all-Big Sky third team for the second time during her collegiate career.
Hooper played in all five of MSU's tournaments and ended the season with a scoring average of 75.21 strokes per round. That mark was the best single-season performance in program history, topping her previous record of 75.37 strokes per round she set as a sophomore, the last time she was an all-conference recipient.
The Spokane, Washington, native opened the season with a runner-up finish at the Battle at Old Works on Sept. 17 in Anaconda. She shot a season-best tournament score of 1-over-par 217. She also completed a top 10 showing at the Rose City Collegiate in the fall by tying for eighth.
Hooper carded a team-high three rounds of even par or better in 14 rounds of play. She became MSU's first multiple time selection to an all-conference team since current assistant Kelly Gillum Smith completed her college career in 2009.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.