The Montana State women's golf team concluded the final round of the Pat Lessor Harbottle Invitational, held at the par-72, 6,195-yard Tacoma Country and Golf Club course on Tuesday.

Montana State finished 17th overall in the team standings with a three-round score of 919 (304-301-314). Gonzaga won the team title with an 80-over-872 (291-289-292), and Nevada's Victoria Gailey was the top individual with a three-round score of 213 strokes (72-71-70).

"Obviously this wasn't the finish we wanted, but we definitely are learning what shots we need to be working on," Montana State head coach Brittany Basye said. "This course required being extremely straight off the tee and we lacked in that area. It is a good, challenging course that requires being creative. We need to continue practicing being creative."

