In the consolation final match of the Mountain Classic Match Play, Montana State dropped a 3-1-1 decision to the Boise State Broncos at The Classic Club on Tuesday in Palm Desert, California.
The Bobcats’ lone win came courtesy of senior Kameryn Basye, who was the lone MSU golfer to either win or tie in all three rounds over the past few days. Basye posted a 4&3 win over BSU’s Hannah Lim, while Scarlet Weidig Velazquez tied Leia Chung in the No. 1 spot.
The match came down to No. 5 Jordan Briggs and Boise’s Annie Buffolino, who were locked in a close matchup until the back nine, where Buffolino won the 15th and 16th holes to lock in the victory.
All told, Montana State finished fourth in the eight-team field, which included three Big Sky Conference opponents. Nevada — who MSU faced in the semifinals — won the team title with a 4-0-1 win over Northern Arizona in the championships.
On the first day of play on Monday, the Bobcats beat Portland State 3-2 before falling 4-0-1 to top-seeded Nevada in the semifinal round.
The Bobcats started strong in the quarterfinal match against Portland State. Playing as MSU’s No. 4, Maddie Montoya was even with PSU’s Bayler Brundage for the first two holes before the true freshmen took a two-stroke lead over the next two holes. Montoya was up two at the turn, then took a four-stroke lead on the 10th hole, helping her defeat Brundage 4&3 on the 15th hole.
Basye defeated Mariana Garcia Rosette 3&1 in the first round, then rallied to tie Nevada’s Anitra Khoth by picking up pivotal wins on the 15th and 18th holes.
At the No. 2 spot, Lauren Greeny led Portland State’s Tannica Porter for the first five holes, held her off by tying the next three holes, then extended her lead on the 12th hole. Porter would pull within a stroke on the 13th hole, but Greeny would outlast her competition for a 2&1 victory.
Weidig Velazquez fought valiantly in both rounds. She was the only Bobcat whose results came down to the 18th hole in both matches, yet she’d come up short both times.
