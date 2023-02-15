Let the news come to you

In the consolation final match of the Mountain Classic Match Play, Montana State dropped a 3-1-1 decision to the Boise State Broncos at The Classic Club on Tuesday in Palm Desert, California. 

The Bobcats’ lone win came courtesy of senior Kameryn Basye, who was the lone MSU golfer to either win or tie in all three rounds over the past few days. Basye posted a 4&3 win over BSU’s Hannah Lim, while Scarlet Weidig Velazquez tied Leia Chung in the No. 1 spot.

The match came down to No. 5 Jordan Briggs and Boise’s Annie Buffolino, who were locked in a close matchup until the back nine, where Buffolino won the 15th and 16th holes to lock in the victory.


