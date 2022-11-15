Let the news come to you

The Montana State women’s golf team added two incoming freshmen to its class of 2027 signees on Monday.

Hannah Boraas, of Alexandria, Minnesota, and Eva Heinz, of Goodyear, Arizona, will enroll as true freshmen in the fall of 2023.

“We are excited to add Hannah and Eva to the Bobcat family,” Montana State head coach Brittany Basye said. “They are both great students and their hard work in the classroom will contribute to their success on the golf course. We look forward to having them on campus next fall.”


