The Montana State women’s golf team added two incoming freshmen to its class of 2027 signees on Monday.
Hannah Boraas, of Alexandria, Minnesota, and Eva Heinz, of Goodyear, Arizona, will enroll as true freshmen in the fall of 2023.
“We are excited to add Hannah and Eva to the Bobcat family,” Montana State head coach Brittany Basye said. “They are both great students and their hard work in the classroom will contribute to their success on the golf course. We look forward to having them on campus next fall.”
A current standout at Alexandria Area High School, Boraas goes into her senior season tied for the school record for the lowest round in program history with her 69-stroke round at the Geneva Golf Club, located in Alexandria, during her sophomore year. Boraas is a two-time all-state selection and she has helped the Alexandria Area Cardinals win MSHSL State titles in 2021 and 2022.
This past summer, Boraas placed fifth out of 70 competitors at the Minnesota Golf Association Women’s Amateur Championship, held at the Rochester Country Club. During her high school season, Boraas won Central Lakes Conference and Section 8AAA titles en route to placing 10th at the state championships.
Going into her junior year, she placed fifth at the 2021 Midwest Junior Championship, held at Glen Oaks Country Club in Des Moines, Iowa. As a sophomore, she won her first Central Lakes Conference and Section 8AAA titles and placed 11th at the MSHSL State Tournament. Her freshman season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In the classroom, Boraas holds a 3.85 grade point average while taking collegiate-level classes. Her older brother, Noah, is a current senior on South Dakota State’s men’s golf team.
“Hannah has the game and golf IQ that will help her be successful,” Basye said. “Her enthusiasm and personality will be great additions to our team.”
Heinz is a four-year varsity letterwinner from Desert Edge High School, located in Goodyear, Arizona. A four-time all-state selection, team MVP and team captain, Heinz concluded her prep career as the AIA DII State runner-up this past fall. Prior to the state tournament, she won nine matches, had the best average in school history and shot a school-record 7-under-65 at the Tuscany Falls East Course on Sept. 24.
As a junior, Heinz finished in the top five at the AIA State Tournament and was the highest individual finisher amongst players who didn’t qualify with a full team. Her top-five placement at state was an improvement over her sophomore year, where she finished in the top 15 during her first time qualifying for state.
Outside of competing for Desert Edge High School, Heinz has competed in the 2021 IMG Worlds Tournament, the 2020 and 2021 US Teen World Championships, plus several AJCA tournaments this past summer. Her tournament wins include the 2021 JGAA Mesa City Junior Tournament, the 2022 WGAA Yuma City Junior Tournament and the 2021 JGAA Thunderbird Junior Classic.
“Eva brings a lot of competitive playing experience and power as an incoming freshman,” Basye said. “She has the Arizona sunshine to thank for the countless hours of practice and will come with a game-ready attitude.”
The Bobcats will return to action on Feb. 13-14, as the team competes at the Mountain Classic Match Play, held at The Classic Club in Palm Desert, Calif.
