Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana State freshman Lauren Greeny placed a 90-foot putt within a foot of the cup then tapped in on the closing hole of the final round to clinch second place for the Bobcats at the 2023 Big Sky Conference Championships on Wednesday in Scottsdale, Arizona. 

Greeny’s two-putt capped a historic weekend for the Bobcats. After firing a 290 opening round on Monday, the fourth-best in school history at the time, the Cats posted a school-record 286 on Tuesday. MSU opened Wednesday’s closing round in third place, three strokes behind second-place Weber State, but in swirling afternoon winds that suppressed scores the Bobcats passed WSU then held off a late charge with a round of 296.

That mark was good for second place, the program’s best finish since winning the Big Sky Championship in 1995.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you