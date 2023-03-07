Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Finishing its final round at Hawai’i’s Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational, the Montana State women’s golf team placed ninth out of the 11-team tournament held at the Hoakalei Country Club on Tuesday in Ewa Beach, Hawai'i. 

Montana State finished with a three-round score of 66-over 930 (319-312-299). The Bobcats finished ahead of Towson and Western Michigan and 14 strokes behind the host team Hawai’i.

Senior Kameryn Basye was MSU’s best finisher with a three-round score of 14-over 230 (73-78-79), which was 33rd place out of 69 athletes. She hovered around the top 10 on the final day and wrapped up her final round with a 7-over 79.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you