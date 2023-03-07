Finishing its final round at Hawai’i’s Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational, the Montana State women’s golf team placed ninth out of the 11-team tournament held at the Hoakalei Country Club on Tuesday in Ewa Beach, Hawai'i.
Montana State finished with a three-round score of 66-over 930 (319-312-299). The Bobcats finished ahead of Towson and Western Michigan and 14 strokes behind the host team Hawai’i.
Senior Kameryn Basye was MSU’s best finisher with a three-round score of 14-over 230 (73-78-79), which was 33rd place out of 69 athletes. She hovered around the top 10 on the final day and wrapped up her final round with a 7-over 79.
Playing her best round of the tournament, freshman Lauren Greeny shot up the standings with her 2-under 70 — the best round played by any Bobcat at the event. She finished one stroke behind Basye in a tie for 34th place with a three-round score of 15-over-231 (80-81-70). Fellow freshman Maddie Montoya was the only other Bobcat to shoot under par on Tuesday with a 1-under 71; she finished in a tie for 39th with a three-round score of 16-over 232 (85-76-71).
Scarlet Weidig Velazquez finished in a tie for 51st, while Jordan Briggs rounded out MSU’s top five by tying for 58th place.
Long Beach State’s Angelina Kim defeated her teammate Hannah Ko in a two-hole playoff to earn medalist honors. Kim finished with a three-round score of 2-over-218 (74-76-68). Big Sky Conference foe Sacramento State won the team title with an 18-over 882 (297-298-287).
From here, the Bobcats will have a nearly a month-long reprieve before traveling to Maricopa, Arizona, for the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic, held at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes from April 3-4.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.