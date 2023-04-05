Let the news come to you

Scarlet Weidig Velasquez fired a closing round 79 to lead Montana State at the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic in Maricopa, Arizona, on Tuesday.

Weidig Velasquez shot a 79 in Tuesday’s third round, her third straight sub-80 round, to finish tied for 56th. Kameryn Basye’s 237 was good for a 66th place tie, while Lauren Greeney shot a 244 to tie for 84th. Maddie Montoya (249, tied for 97th) and Jordan Briggs (tied for 105th, 253) rounded out the Bobcats lineup. MSU finished in 18th place as a team.

Weidig Velazquez opened the tournament on Monday with rounds of 79 and 77. Basye had the best first round for the Bobcats with a 73, but she followed it with an 84. Greeney shot 80 and 78 on Monday, Montoya had rounds of 81 and 87 and Briggs had scores of 82 and 87.


