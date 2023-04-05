Scarlet Weidig Velasquez fired a closing round 79 to lead Montana State at the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic in Maricopa, Arizona, on Tuesday.
Weidig Velasquez shot a 79 in Tuesday’s third round, her third straight sub-80 round, to finish tied for 56th. Kameryn Basye’s 237 was good for a 66th place tie, while Lauren Greeney shot a 244 to tie for 84th. Maddie Montoya (249, tied for 97th) and Jordan Briggs (tied for 105th, 253) rounded out the Bobcats lineup. MSU finished in 18th place as a team.
Weidig Velazquez opened the tournament on Monday with rounds of 79 and 77. Basye had the best first round for the Bobcats with a 73, but she followed it with an 84. Greeney shot 80 and 78 on Monday, Montoya had rounds of 81 and 87 and Briggs had scores of 82 and 87.
“These ladies are good golfers,” Bobcats coach Brittany Basye said. “This tournament doesn’t come close to showing the golfers they are. We are looking forward to our tournament and getting some outdoor practice in between these events. Being able to get some work in outside on actual grass, hitting out of bunkers and being able to see ball flight will help us regain our confidence. We’ll bring that confidence to the Bobcat Classic and continue that into the Big Sky Championships.”
Montana State returns to the Phoenix area to host the Bobcat Classic next week, then hosts the Big Sky Conference Championships the week after that in Scottsdale, Arizona.
