Led by Jordan Briggs' tournament-low round of 68 and Kameryn Basye's 70, Montana State carded a third-round 293 to finish in sixth at the 2023 Bobcat Desert Invitational Tuesday in Goodyear, Arizona.
MSU built off a second-round finish of 308 Monday, which brought the Bobcats to a combined score of 619 entering the final round.
On Tuesday, Briggs' 68 was the lowest individual round of the tournament, and MSU's 293 closing round was the day's third-lowest. Three of the five Bobcats that scored shot or matched their lowest round of the week, which moved MSU up to sixth place. Despite an up-and-down week, MSU head coach Brittany Basye said the Bobcats are where they need to be as the season's most crucial moment arrives.
"We had two good (individual) scores and we moved up the leaderboard," Basye said, "and the plan all season has been to play our best golf at the conference tournament. That is next up for us, so (Tuesday) will be good for our momentum. We want to peak starting on Monday."
Briggs, a sophomore from Livermore, California, matched the second-best round of 2022-23 by a Bobcat. Lauren Greeny, a freshman from Pullman, Washington, shot a 67 in the fall and Scarlet Weidig Velasquez shot a 68 in February. Montana State's five-over par round of 293 on Tuesday was the second-best round of the season, after a three-over 291 at the Eagle Invitational in the fall.
"I'm excited for Jordan," Basye said. "She's been working on her swing and that will give her confidence heading into her swing. We have a few injury issues so we'll have to take care of that on Wednesday and Thursday before we head back to Phoenix."
The 2023 Big Sky Golf Championships begin Monday in the Phoenix area. Montana State hosts the event.
