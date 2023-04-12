Let the news come to you

Led by Jordan Briggs' tournament-low round of 68 and Kameryn Basye's 70, Montana State carded a third-round 293 to finish in sixth at the 2023 Bobcat Desert Invitational Tuesday in Goodyear, Arizona.

MSU built off a second-round finish of 308 Monday, which brought the Bobcats to a combined score of 619 entering the final round. 

On Tuesday, Briggs' 68 was the lowest individual round of the tournament, and MSU's 293 closing round was the day's third-lowest. Three of the five Bobcats that scored shot or matched their lowest round of the week, which moved MSU up to sixth place. Despite an up-and-down week, MSU head coach Brittany Basye said the Bobcats are where they need to be as the season's most crucial moment arrives.


