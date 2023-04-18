Let the news come to you

Montana State shot a school-record 286 in the second round of the Big Sky Conference Women’s Golf Championships on Tuesday, retaining its hold on third place entering Wednesday’s closing round.

MSU’s 286 would have tied the Big Sky record for the tourney’s second round, except Sacramento State (281) and Weber State (283) both eclipsed that mark. The Hornets’ two-round total of 563 leads the tournament. Weber State (573) and the Bobcats (576) are the closest pursuers, with Northern Arizona (595) in fourth. MSU’s record-setting round came on the heels of the team’s Big Sky Conference record of 290 on Monday, MSU’s fourth-lowest total at the time.

“The best thing we did is back up Monday’s round with another strong performance,” said Montana State coach Brittany Basye. “But now we have round one in the books and round two in the books, and it’s time to focus on round three. I know the girls won’t have anything left in the tank tomorrow.”


