Montana State shot a school-record 286 in the second round of the Big Sky Conference Women’s Golf Championships on Tuesday, retaining its hold on third place entering Wednesday’s closing round.
MSU’s 286 would have tied the Big Sky record for the tourney’s second round, except Sacramento State (281) and Weber State (283) both eclipsed that mark. The Hornets’ two-round total of 563 leads the tournament. Weber State (573) and the Bobcats (576) are the closest pursuers, with Northern Arizona (595) in fourth. MSU’s record-setting round came on the heels of the team’s Big Sky Conference record of 290 on Monday, MSU’s fourth-lowest total at the time.
“The best thing we did is back up Monday’s round with another strong performance,” said Montana State coach Brittany Basye. “But now we have round one in the books and round two in the books, and it’s time to focus on round three. I know the girls won’t have anything left in the tank tomorrow.”
Perhaps the most impressive component of Montana State’s second round was its consistency. Freshman Lauren Greeny and senior Kameryn Basye each fired one-under 71, while sophomore Scarlet Weidig Velasquez and freshman Maddie Montoya each shot 72. Sophomore Jordan Briggs, MSU’s non-scorer in round two, shot a 76.
Greeny’s 71 marked her second-best round of the season, but she said it was never easy.
“It felt like I shot an 80,” she said. “It was a struggle.”
Greeny stands in fifth place with a two-round total of 142, while Kameryn Basye is tied for sixth (143). Weidig Velasquez (144) is tied for 11th, and Montoya (148) is tied for 18th. Briggs, who occupied MSU’s fourth spot on Monday by carding a 75, is tied for 27th.
For the second straight day the Bobcats pair with Sacramento State and Weber State on Wednesday, beginning at 9:30 am.
