Montana State wrapped up its appearance at the Red Rocks Invitational on Sunday at Oakcreek Country Club in Sedona, Arizona.
Montana State finished 19th overall in the team standings by firing a three-round score of 957 strokes (312-315-330).
The Bobcats were led over 54 holes by Kameryn Basye, who shot a 19-over-par 235. Basye fired two rounds of 80 while her best score was a 3-over 75 she carded during the second round on Saturday. She tied for 68th in the individual standings.
Cora Rosanova registered back-to-back 18-hole scores of 78 on Saturday, then followed on Sunday with an 82. She placed 81st overall with 238 strokes. Hannah Rosanova and Jordan Briggs each completed a first-round 5-over 77, but their next two rounds were both in the 80s. Hannah Rosanova took 84th at 240 while Briggs finished 95th at 244 strokes. Sofia Rodriguez Todd rounded out MSU's scoring lineup with a 257.
MSU's Lucia Prieto Romano played individually and tied for 68th with Basye. She recorded rounds of 75-79-81 for a 19-over 235 as well.
"We had a rough couple of days," Montana State head coach Brittany Basye said. "We did have at least everyone shoot one good round, but we need everybody scoring three good rounds to be competitive.
"This is the mid-way point of our spring and we have things we need to work on and get confident on before our next tournament. It will be helpful if we can actually get outside on a real golf course before we travel again. We need to continue to get better."
Montana State has two more tournaments coming in April before the Bobcats compete at the Big Sky Championships April 18-20 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
