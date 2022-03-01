Montana State finished the Grand Canyon Invitational strong as the women's squad recorded its lowest team score out of their three total rounds on Tuesday.
The Bobcats finished 17th out of 20 in the standings. After playing 36 holes Monday, they completed another 18 holes today at the Grand Canyon Golf Course.
Redshirt freshman Jordan Briggs led the Bobcats in the final round with a 4-over-par 76, shooting in the 70s all three rounds. She finished 46th overall with a 12-over 228. Briggs recorded birdies on holes 14 and 18. Kameryn Basye finished with a 78, placing her 55th with a 13-over 229.
Cora Rosanova (240) finished tied for 85th. Hannah Rosanova, who tied for a team-best on Tuesday by firing a 76, took 89th with 242 strokes. Lucia Prieto Romano (245) finished tied for 91st overall.
The Bobcats completed tournament play with a combined 935 strokes (313-312-310). Host Grand Canyon finished on top of the team standings with a total score of 860.
"We improved each round but not close to where we need to be," Montana State head coach Brittany Basye said. "Hannah played well today, Kameryn and Jordan finished with three rounds in the 70s, and that's positive, but we need to keep getting better. Once we get outside in a couple of weeks, we can work on things we didn't feel good about here at GCU. It's a constant grind and we will keep at it."
Next on the schedule the Bobcats will travel to Sedona, Arizona, to play in the Red Rocks Invitational on March 19-20.
