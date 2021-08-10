Montana State Amateur golf champion Joey Lovell hired by Montana State By 406mtsports.com Aug 10, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Joey Lovell checks the wind during the final round of the Montana State Amateur Championship on July 17 in East Missoula. Lovell has been hired as an assistant golf coach at Montana State. BEN ALLAN SMITH / 406mtsports.com Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State has hired Joey Lovell, the most recent Montana State Amateur men's golf champion, to be an assistant golf coach, the Bobcats announced Monday.Lovell was the director of operations at Black Bull Golf Club from 2017 to 2020, and he served as the first assistant golf professional at the club for almost three years before that. He was the head pro at The Idaho Club in his hometown of Sandpoint, Idaho, from 2011 to 2013.Lovell played college golf in Idaho, first at Lewis-Clark State for two years, then at Boise State for the final two. He gradated from Boise State in 2011. Lovell won his first-ever Montana State Am last month in Missoula, edging Billings' Joey Moore by one stroke."I am very excited to have Joey join Bobcat golf," MSU head coach Brittany Basye said in a press release. "He will be a tremendous addition to our program. He is a great player and brings a ton of knowledge about the game of golf. I'm very confident Joey's overall golf experience along with his personality will contribute greatly to our team." Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joey Lovell Golf Sport Montana Joey Moore Idaho Clark Boise Recommended for you