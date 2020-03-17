Hours after the Big Sky canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments Thursday, the conference also suspended competition for spring sports among its member schools.
The decision was made as the coronavirus pandemic spreads and the league prioritized the safety of its teams. Initially, the Big Sky suspended spring sports competition “until further notice,” and conference commissioner Tom Wistrcill said Monday that suspension will last until at least April 15.
“We wanted to give ourselves flexibility based upon having to make any decisions,” Wistrcill said Monday. “So our presidents chose to suspend rather than cancel.”
The spring sports suspension affects Montana State’s men’s and women’s tennis teams, men’s and women’s track and field teams and women’s golf team.
The MSU athletic department announced Tuesday afternoon the cancellation of public events through April in keeping with guidance from the White House and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That included the groundbreaking ceremony for the Bobcat Athletics Complex scheduled for March 25, the football team's Sonny Holland Classic spring scrimmage on April 18 and any Bobcat Club events through April. The Bobcats' practices have not been canceled, however, as of early Tuesday afternoon, according to an MSU spokesman.
On Thursday, MSU and the Montana University System moved in-person classes online beginning March 23 until further notice.
As of Monday, the university presidents planned to have a conference call in the following few days to discuss the next steps for the Big Sky.
“One of those steps could be canceling all of spring or it could be a limited spring schedule,” Wistrcill said. “Who knows what will be decided?”
As the conference considers the next step for the status of spring sports, Wistrcill said each school’s athletic director and president will be responsible for gathering information to present when the groups discuss the future of the spring sports season.
Simultaneously, the conference office will also gather information in order to assist the ADs and presidents making the final decision. When asked what factors will influence that call, Wistrcill referred to the information to be provided by each school.
“Because we're spread out over so many different states and the virus is impacting communities in different ways,” Wistrcill said, “we're tracking this in real time as our presidents are to make decisions about what happens with any of our spring sports.”
After the Big Sky canceled the remainder of its basketball tournaments Thursday, MSU athletic director Leon Costello coordinated with the Bobcats’ javelin throwers on the track and field team who were scheduled to compete at Cal State Fullerton. The team canceled the trip midway through.
Costello also coordinated with women’s tennis head coach Jon Reeves since the team was headed to a match at Northern Arizona. The team planned to turn around and head back to Bozeman.
“As an athletic department, we will move in the direction that the university tells us to,” Costello said Thursday. “We'll follow the procedures that they tell us.”
When the NCAA canceled the men’s and women’s national basketball tournaments last week, the rest of the school year’s winter and spring national championships were canceled, too. The NCAA banned all in-person recruiting until April 15, when the Division I Council Coordination Committee will reevaluate.
The NCAA announced the council “agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports.” Though the details of what that means are still to be determined, a year of eligibility won’t be lost this spring.
“We are certainly in favor of providing opportunities to our student-athletes, especially those ones that never really had a chance to get their spring season started,” Wistrcill said. “I really feel for them. And many of them, not just the seniors, but others as well that worked so hard and then to have it taken away, I'm glad we're going to have that in place.”
The commissioner added that eligibility relief presents issues to be worked out such as various scholarship situations and limits on roster size. But those can be sorted out in the future.
In the meantime, the spring season for schools in the Big Sky remains in jeopardy.
“Certainly it's still a fluid situation,” Wistrcill said.