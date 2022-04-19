The Montana State golf team completed its second best set of 18 holes this season, along with its best score of the spring, during the second round of the Big Sky Championship on Tuesday. The Bobcats stand in seventh out of 11 in the team standings at Talking Stick Resort Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Junior Kameryn Basye led the Bobcats in the second round, shooting an impressive 1-under-par 71. Her score was the seventh best by a Bobcat golfer ever in a single round at the Big Sky Championship. Adding to her 79 she carded on Monday, Basye now sits with 150 strokes and is tied for 24th.
Freshman Cora Rosanova tied her career-high 74, firing the score for the second straight day. She is the highest ranked Bobcat in the standings as she stands tied for 10th overall with a 4-over 148.
Jordan Briggs (153) finished the second round with a 79 and is tied for 34th. Hannah Rosanova (155) shot a 78, only adding one stroke from her first round, leaving her tied for 37th. Lucia Prieto Romano (172) finished with a 90 and sits 55th overall going into the final round.
"We wanted to improve the team score each day and we did that," Montana State head coach Brittany Basye said. "Cora stayed steady with another good round. Kameryn played steady today and made some great up and downs. We will always take four rounds in the 70s, the team effort was there."
Montana State concludes play at the Big Sky Championship on Wednesday.
