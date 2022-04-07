The Montana State golf team finished its appearance at the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic on Tuesday at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club. The Bobcats finished 22nd in the standings. After playing 36 holes Monday, they rounded out the tournament with another 18 holes.
Junior Kameryn Basye successfully shot all three rounds in the 70s as she led the Bobcats in their first tournament for April. In her three rounds she shot 76, 76 and 75 and finished tied for 41st place with a 11-over-par 227. Cora Rosanova (247) shot a 75 in the first round and finished 107th overall. Hannah Rosanova (249) and Jordan Briggs (249) both finished tied for 108th, while Briggs had an impressive eagle on day one. Lucia Prieto Romano (262) placed 115th overall.
The Bobcats completed play with a combined 968 strokes (312-320-336). Host University of Wyoming finished in 17th place with a total score of 927.
"I'm proud of Kameryn for getting three rounds in the 70s and being our most consistent player," Montana State head coach Brittany Basye said. "I believe she had a sixth-place finish at least among the Big Sky schools on a difficult golf course in a difficult field. Cora also had a good round one (Monday) with a 75.
"Moving forward, we need all five players playing well. Everyone needs to be playing well if we are going to have a chance to compete in the Big Sky."
Next on the schedule the Bobcats will travel to Goodyear, Arizona, to host the Bobcat Desert Classic on April 11-12.
