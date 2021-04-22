Montana State wrapped up its Big Sky Conference Women’s Golf Championship appearance on Wednesday at Arrowhead Golf Club in Molalla, Oregon. The Bobcats moved up a spot in the team standings during the third round of play and finished 10th overall.
Montana State fired its best round of the tournament on Wednesday, carding a 316. MSU’s 973 strokes over three rounds placed the Bobcats ahead of Idaho State which finished with a 983. Sacramento State won the Big Sky Championship behind a team total of 901 over 54 holes.
“It obviously wasn’t the best showing we’ve had, but honestly the golf course was really difficult,” Montana State head coach Brittany Basye said. “We scrambled, and it was hard to get back shots, and up and downs were difficult. I was proud of the way we battled back today because that course was a beast.
“We just didn’t play our best. We’re going to work hard this summer, and we’ll be ready for the fall. We have nearly our full team back in the fall, so we’ll have nine girls ready to compete.”
Kameryn Basye and Kelly Hooper led the Bobcats on Wednesday. Both Bobcats shot 6-over-par 78. Hooper recorded two birdies, while Basye carded a team-high 13 pars during the third round.
Basye tied for 34th overall at 242 strokes while Hooper followed by tying for 36th with 243. Hooper, who made her season debut at the conference championship due to a knee injury early in the spring, played in her final tournament as a Bobcat. The Spokane, Washington, native ended her college tenure at MSU as the program’s career scoring average leader.
“I’m so blessed to have had her the last five years as a Bobcat,” Brittany Basye said. “She is a joy, she is a leader and she will go very far in life. I am super happy that she chose Montana State and that I had the opportunity to coach her. I’m really proud of her for getting out here and finishing out her final conference tournament.”
MSU’s team showing at the Big Sky Championship also featured Annika Danenhauer, Hannah Rosanova and Sofia Rodriguez Todd. Danenhauer registered her best round of the tournament with her 79 on Wednesday. Rosanova shot an 81 and Rodriguez Todd carded a 91. Danenhauer (247) tied for 42nd, Rosanova (249) tied for 46th and Rodriguez Todd (262) placed 52nd.
The Hornets’ Tess Blair claimed the Big Sky individual championship honors by firing a 1-under 215.
