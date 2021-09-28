Basye claims individual title, Montana State golf takes 2nd in Battle at Old Works By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff Sep 28, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Montana State's Kameryn and Brittany Basye pose for a photo after Kameryn won her first collegiate individual title. Montana State Athletics / Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State's Kameryn Basye won her first collegiate individual title during the Battle at Old Works on Tuesday at Old Works Golf Club.Basye completed the 54-hole tournament at 3-over-par 219 after carding a 5-over 77 during a third round Tuesday that featured heavy winds and cold temperatures. The MSU junior finished 12 strokes ahead of the runner-up in the individual standings, led the tournament in birdies (11) and was six strokes better than any other golfer on Par 4s (1-under)."Yesterday was nice. It actually was not very windy for Old Works," Basye said. "I've played here a lot and it's always windy. It showed up the last 7-8 holes today and it got cold as well as windy, so it was nice to just finish off. I think the last three holes I was just happy to get done. "It was pretty cool," Basye said of winning on the Anaconda course. "It was nice to have my family here, my grandparents, my dad, obviously my mom and my brother came. It was nice to do it here. I've played here a lot. It's a tough course so it feels good to kind of conquer it."Basye's 219 was the sixth-best score in program history. Her victory was the first for a Bobcat golfer since Kelly Hooper won the GCU Invitational in February of 2018."I think the biggest thing for her has been maturity," Montana State head coach Brittany Basye said. "She's found her rhythm and the confidence is there. She's making putts that she wasn't making before and she's hitting it close to the hole. She's playing up-and-down golf, and I'm really proud of how she played over the last two days to get an individual victory." Montana State finished second in the team standings behind Montana. The Bobcats totaled 940 strokes (304-307-329) while Montana moved ahead of MSU thanks to a final score of 936 strokes (306-307-323). MSU placed ahead of Eastern Washington (947) and Idaho State (971).The Bobcats' scoring lineup consisted of Hannah Rosanova (238) who placed eighth, Bailey Anderson (241) who tied for ninth, Cora Rosanova (249) who tied for 17th and Jordan Briggs (259) who placed 26th overall.Several Bobcats also wrapped up their individual appearances. Lucia Prieto Romano (241) tied for ninth, Annika Danenhauer (249) tied for 17th, Sofia Rodriguez Todd (258) finished in 25th and Hailey Oster (260) tied for 27th."The biggest thing we talked about before the tournament was that we have to play hard Monday because we knew today would be tough," Brittany Basye said. "We thought it may snow or rain, but instead was cold and we didn't anticipate the wind being this bad."Today's round was super tough, but it's about who can handle it the best. We didn't handle it as good as the Grizzlies today. This tournament was a reminder that if you have a good day to play, you've got to take advantage of it." Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brittany Basye Golf Sport Tournament Scoring Montana Victory Lineup Recommended for you